Following the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and MCD polls in Delhi, the exit polls have predicted BJP to return to power in Gujarat with an even greater mandate than in 2017.

The polls also reveal that AAP is sweeping the Delhi MCD polls, likely ending the 15 years of BJP rule over the corporation.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls predict a close contest between Congress and BJP, with some pollsters giving an advantage to the Congress while others predict BJP’s return to power in the state.

Exit polls predict BJP’s return to power in Gujarat

As per News X-Jan Ki Baat survey on Gujarat elections, BJP is slated to win 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13, and others 1-2.

Republic TV-P Mare survey said that BJP will return to power in Gujarat with 128-148 seats in Vidhan Sabha. Congress is set to get 30-42 seats while AAP is expected to win 2-10 seats.

Aaj Tak-Axis My India also predicted BJP victory in the Gujarat elections, with the saffron party bagging anywhere between 129 to 151 seats.

The News 24-Chanakya exit poll also gave a clear majority to BJP with 150 seats.

All other polls suggested BJP will comfortably get past the majority mark to once again form a government in Gujarat.

A hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh

In the case of Himachal Pradesh, pollsters predicted a hung assembly and a fierce power tussle between Congress and BJP to form a government in the state.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey gave Congress a slight advantage with 30-40 seats while BJP came a close second with 24-34 seats.

However, the ABP-Cvoter predicted that BJP will trounce Congress in a close fight. Its exit poll said BJP will bag 33-41 seats while granting Congress 24-31 seats.

While all exit polls predicted a close fight between Congress and BJP, the polls of all exit polls handed the advantage to the saffron party and projected BJP’s return to power in Himachal Pradesh.

AAP likely to sweep Delhi MCD polls

In Delhi, however, the story is different as AAP is all set to end BJP’s 15-year rule at the Municipal Corporation. All exit polls have predicted a majority for AAP in Delhi MCD polls.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India said AAP will win 149-171 seats, BJP 69-91 seats, and Congress 3-7 seats.

The News X-Jan Ki Baat exit survey also predicted an AAP sweep in Delhi MCD polls, giving the Arvind Kejriwal-led party 159-175 seats, followed by BJP with 70-92 seats.

The Times Now-ETG survey too said that AAP is storming to power in Delhi MCD with 146-156 seats as BJP is set to win 84-94 and Congress 6-10.