On Saturday, December 24, Ghaziabad police arrested the second accused in the Ghaziabad teen suicide case wherein a teenage girl committed suicide after her neighbours, a father-son duo, uploaded her initimate video on the internet.

The second accused, and father of the main accused Irfan, has been identified as Abdul Rahim (50), who is a resident of Khoda and originally from the Aligarh district. Earlier on December 20, Irfan was nabbed by the police in the case.

Notably, on December 19, a class 12 student committed suicide after getting tired of harassment by her neighbor Irfan. Reportedly, Irfan had lured and trapped the girl into a love affair. He shot a private video of the girl and then made it viral on social media.

The girl’s father alleged that he went to Khoda police station on December 18, however, the police did not take his complaint seriously and the next day she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house.

As per the deceased victim’s father, Irfan used to harass her and uploaded her objectionable video on social media platforms and threatened to show it to his friends as well.

On December 17, the girl’s father confronted the accused Irfan’s father and co-accused Abdul, who hurled abuses at him. Due to this incident, the girl further slipped into depression.

On December 20, the main accused Irfan was arrested by the police near Aligarh court.

As per a press note issued by the Ghaziabad Police, the co-accused Abdul Rahim, who was absconding after the girl’s suicide, was nabbed near Lal Kuan bridge in Ghaziabad and has been sent to judicial custody.

Press Note issued by Ghaziabad Police (Image via Twitter @ghaziabadpolice)

The father-son duo has been booked under sections 306 (abetting suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some sections of the IT Act.

Speaking on the allegations made by the victim’s father about police not taking his complaint seriously, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deeksha Sharma informed that an internal inquiry will be conducted and necessary action will be taken against the officers found guilty.