A 20-year-old Hindu girl (name withheld) has filed a police complaint against a man named Asif Mammad Makrani for luring her using a fake name and then raping her in the Morbi district of Gujarat.

As per reports, the accused assumed the identity of a Hindu man and entrapped the victim using his forged identity of ‘Ashok Babubhai.’ A complaint was subsequently filed by the girl with the Morbi City A Division Police Station.

Asif Mammad Makrani was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376(2N), 376(3) (punishment for rape) 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reportedly, the accused had introduced himself to the victim as a Hindu man Ashok. After luring her into his sinister plan, Asif took the girl to the Indiranagar area of Morbi and raped her multiple times.

It was only later that she came to know about the religious identity of the accused. Asif had intimidated the victim into silence and threatened to kill her family members. He also forced her to sign on a blank piece of paper.

The girl, tired of continued threats and harassment, then visited the Morbi City A Division Police Station and filed a complaint against the accused.

Earlier in August this year, a young girl in Deesa in Gujarat was also lured into marriage by a Muslim named Ejaz Sheikh who reportedly converted the girl and her mother. The distressed father of the girl tried to commit suicide as a ransom of Rs 25 lakh was also demanded by the accused in the matter.

As the incident came to light, there was anger among the people on this issue in the entire Deesa city. Hindu organizations organized a protest rally but the police lathi-charged them.