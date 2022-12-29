On December 26, 2022, the dead body of a woman was discovered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She was identified as Bhavya Sharma, aged 35. It has now come to light that she was murdered by her current husband Vinod Sharma. Vinod was the third husband of the deceased.

Vinod Sharma stabbed Bhavya after seeing her with her second husband Anees. Police have arrested Vinod for Bhavya’s murder. It has also come to light that Bhavya had changed her religion previously and got married three times.

According to media reports, of the three marriages that Bhavya Sharma entered into, two were to Hindus and one to a Muslim. All three marriages were reportedly love marriages. For these marriages, she changed her religion every time. Bhavya hailed from Sitamarhi in Bihar, but later her family shifted to Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad.

For the first marriage, she became Anjali. The first marriage was in 2004 to Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Delhi. They both have a son too. Then in 2017, she married Anees and became Afsana. She has a son named Adil from Anees. After this, in 2019, she married Vinod Sharma of Gurugram for the third time and became Bhavya. Bhavya Sharma, Adil, and Vinod Sharma lived together.

After the body was found in the Vrindavan Enclave of Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad on December 26, Vinod first tried to mislead the police. On December 25, Bhavya Sharma returned from Indore, and at night, both of them drank alcohol together. She was found dead in bed on the morning of December 26. The police had found stab marks on the lower abdomen of Bhavya in the post-mortem report. So when Vinod was called again and strictly interrogated, he confessed to his crime.

Vinod told the police that the household expenses were taken care of with Bhavya’s money. Vinod used to do all the household chores from dropping Adil to school while Bhavya was often out for work. Meanwhile, on the night of December 24, Vinod spoke to Bhavya Sharma over a video call, in which he saw her second husband Anees. Anees threatened Vinod to leave Ghaziabad or else he will have to lose his life. Upon hearing this, Vinod became furious. After this, when Bhavya Sharma returned home on December 25, 2022, he killed her as per his plan. At the time of the murder, Vinod sent Adil to collect some goods from the market. By the time Adil came home, all the evidence was erased.

When Adil returned home, Vinod told him, “Your mother is asleep. Don’t disturb her.” After this, Vinod called the Vijaynagar police station and informed them about Bhavya’s death. He felt that the police would not be able to catch him after destroying all the evidence. However, he broke down during police interrogation and confessed to the crime.