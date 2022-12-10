On 10th December 2022, Hyderabad police refused permission for the launch ceremony of a book titled ‘An Attack on Indian Economy: Halal Jihad?’. The event was scheduled to take place on 11th December 2022 at Badruka college auditorium, in the Kachiguda area of Hyderabad. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was going to organize this program to launch the Telugu edition of the book written by Ramesh Shinde.

In a statement, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, “The Police forced us to cancel the book launch for the Telugu edition. Whereas the same book, which speaks about threat to National Economy & nothing about any specific Religion, was already launched in English, Hindi, Marathi & Kannada languages, without causing any controversy across India.”

It is notable that the book addresses various questions like what’s the meaning of Halal, why the Halal economy is running parallel in a secular and democratic nation like India, why Halal products are up for sale in the Indian market, how to oppose the Halal Jihad, etc. The former chief secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government LV Subramanyam, former DGP of Telangana T Krishna Prasad, and Ramesh Shinde of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti were among the chief guests of the program.

Ramesh Shinde – the national spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and also the author of the book – wrote in a tweet, “Cancellation of ‘Halal Jihad’ book launch program in Hyderabad! Police have refused to grant permission for Book Launch & forced us to cancel the event. Book is available online.”

He further wrote in the next tweet, “All the guests for the book launch event were learned personalities of Indian Administrative system & no one is known for communal or hate speech. Still, Hyderabad Police forced us to cancel the event.”

An excerpt from the book says, “Halal is a case of creating an economy based on the Sharia law, which will certainly affect the secular credentials of India. The Indian Government should conduct an in-depth inquiry into the earnings of organisations that issue Halal certificates. What is the need for private organisations to issue Halal certificates, when the Government of India has its own ‘Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’ (FSSAI)?”.

It further states, “The purpose of compiling this book is not to question or insult the religious sentiments or religious rights of a particular strata of society. It has been compiled to honour the rights of the majority 1 Billion Hindus and to caution about the peril in store for the Nation.”