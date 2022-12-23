Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has started her new married life. The former journalist tied the knot with former model Mirza Bilal in a simple ceremony in Seattle, US.

Reham Khan today took to her Twitter handle to share the news. She posted a picture with her new husband Mirza Bilal with the caption, “Finally, find a man who I can trust.”

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Reham Khan also posted a photograph of her nikkah on Twitter, where only a Qazi apart from the couple is seen. She informed that the parents of her new husband and her son were present at the simple ceremony. “We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__ ⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel,” she wrote on Twitter.

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Earlier today, she had announced the marriage with an image that said “Just Married”.

36 years old Mirza Bilal Baig is an overseas Pakistani and is currently settled in the USA. He is a former model-actor, and currently a corporate professional. Earlier, he had appeared in shows like “The 4 Men Show”, “Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar” and “National Alien Broadcast”.

Bilal was married twice earlier and has a child from a previous marriage.

Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan has been making headlines since her marriage to Imran Khan. After this, she remained in the news even after her divorce from Imran Khan.

Earlier, Reham Khan had appeared as a guest in a TV program where she talked about finding love again. She had said that she had experienced two failed marriages and now she has once again shared the news of getting married for the third time.

49-year-old Reham Khan is a journalist by profession. Reham Khan has done her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Jinnah College for Women in Peshawar. She was the second wife of Imran Khan. Imran Khan and Reham Khan got married on January 6, 2015, but within just 9 months, their relationship broke up and both of them separated and divorced on 30 October 2015. In 1993, she married Ejaz Rehman. The marriage lasted till 2005 when the couple got divorced.

Since the fall of his government in Pakistan, the personal life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in discussion. The feud between former PM Imran Khan and his ex-wife Reham Khan has been well known. Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has often been attacking him. Reham Khan, who is very active on social media, was often seen taking a jibe at her ex-husband Imran Khan. She condemned Imran Khan even during his tenure in the government.

In August 2022, when an arrest warrant was issued against Imran Khan under the anti-terror Act, his ex-wife Reham Khan also criticized him and supported the police action. Reham Khan wrote that PTI women supporters leave the house to save a man who always used women as human shields. Earlier, in March this year, ex-wife Reham Khan had sharply criticized Imran Khan’s speech, tweeting that Pakistan was great when you were not PM.