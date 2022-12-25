TV actress Kamya Shalabh Dang, popularly known as Kamya Punjabi, posted a tweet on 25th December 2022 in which she shamed those who commit suicide. She shared this tweet a day after TV actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide in Vasai on the sets of her TV show. Immediately after she shared the tweet, Kamya Punjabi was called out by the netizens for her insensitivity.

Kamya Punjabi tweeted, “What’s with today’s generation? At least have some courage to deal with your issues, your problems. Why give up on life so easily? Why are they so weak? Please think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, please give some importance to them too they suffer more than death.” At the end of the post, Kamya Punjabi also included a hashtag for Tunisha Sharma.

A Twitter user @dilnajaneyaaa responded to Kamya Punjabi’s judgment on people committing suicide and said, “Oh my god just shut up You don’t know what someone might be going through and you have no right to judge.”

Another Twitter user Shraddha replied, “I will hold on to my judgments until a proper investigation is done, someone posting stories, posts right before alleged hanging and that too motivational ones doesn’t make sense & you don’t know what someone is going through! You need the right person to take you out of those thoughts.”

Another Twitter user Shash asked Kamya Punjabi to restrict her opinions to TV shows like Bigg Boss only. Shash wrote, “you should restrict your options to BB, usse zyada dimaag nahi tumhare pass.”

Another Twitter account named Armyspeaks wrote in the reply, “How do u know what she was going through? Why do u judge? Maybe if her parents had created a safe space for her to come and voice out her pain, she would be alive today. She felt she is weak is also what her parents might have made her feel. there r possibilities. Don’t judge.”

Bharathi H told Punjabi that people from her generation keep mocking and judging youngsters, leading to more mental health issues. She replied, “People in your generation keep mocking, judging, humiliating people in our generation in the name of “putting out opinions” on social media which is one primary cause of mental health issues.”

TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ at Vasai on Saturday, 24th December 2022. Tunisha ended her life by hanging herself on the sets of the series.