NIA names 2 Pakistanis in charge sheet for murder of Kanhaiya Lal

Months after Kanhaiyal Lal was brutally murdered in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, the National Investigation Team (NIA) filed a chargesheet against two Pakistani nationals and 9 others in connection to the case on Thursday (December 22).

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the two Pakistanis were identified as Abu Ibrahim and Salman. It has also come to light that one of the killers of the Hindu tailor, Riyaz Attari, was associated with the Pakistani-based Islamist outfit Dawait-e-Islami.

Attari along with his accomplice Ghous Mohammed were also invited to visit Pakistan by senior officials of Dawat-e-Islami in the year 2014. Reportedly, Salman, one of the Pakistani nationals named in the chargesheet, had directed the duo to avenge the insult of Prophet Muhammad in a spectacular manner.

He also told the killers of Kanhaiya Lal that ‘peaceful protests will not ‘yield any result.’ The NIA informed, “Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang module, conspired to take revenge.”

It further informed, “The accused were radicalized and took inspiration from incriminating audios/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India

As per a report by Republic TV, the Union Home Ministry had been suspecting a ‘Pakistani angle’ in the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal and had therefore sent the NIA to Udaipur for further probe.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case

On June 28 this year, a Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two Islamists, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed for an alleged post in support of former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma.

It later came to light that his name, photograph and location were leaked and made viral by his neighbour Nazim who had also filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal for the alleged post.

Nazim and his co-religionists also conducted a recce of his shop. Kanhaiya Lal’s appeal for security fell on deaf ears and the Udaipur police did not take any action, ultimately leading to his killing. A video of his brutal killing went viral on social media.