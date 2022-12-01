A video clipping of former AAP leader and Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas is making rounds on the internet, where he is seen commenting on various political parties while taking a jibe at his former party. In this video, which is a clip from a program on News 18 Hindi from October 2022, Kumar Vishwas is seen comparing various Indian political parties with different diseases. The former AAP leader said that while BJP is like Diabetes and Congress is like Cancer, some parties are like AIDS, which has no cure, so it is best to avoid it. While he didn’t name any party for AIDS, it was clear that he was talking about AAP.

Kumar Vishwas was invited for an interview on the TV news channel News Nation. Anchor Amish Devgan hosted this interview. In the viral video clipping of this interview, Amish Devgan asked Kumar Vishwas if he will go back to the Aam Aadmi Party if Arvind Kejriwal agrees to make him a deputy chief minister. Answering this, Kumar Vishwas said, “There are two cases. One is you you don’t know about the things. The other is you know the confirmed things. So, the thing you are asking was not known earlier, but it is confirmed now.”

Amish Devgan asked what is confirmed. Kumar Vishwas answered, “It is now confirmed that there are many diseases and disorders in Indian politics. For example, the Bharatiya Janata Party is just like diabetes. They work well and be healthy if you make them toil hard, make them run here and there, and make them sweat. Doesn’t a doctor advise you to run and sweat if you have diabetes?”

Kumar Vishwas added, “The Congress is the origin of all the malpractices seen in Indian politics. It is just like cancer. You cut it, treat it, and transplant it. Then you get over it.”

Without naming AAP, Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at his former organization as he said, “Some parties in Indian politics are just like AIDS. There is no cure for it. Prevention from them is the only cure we have. So better to save ourselves from such people. We say sorry to them with folded hands and say that we won’t repeat this thing again.” However, it is clear that he was talking about AAP, as his response came to a question about Arvind Kejriwal.

Amish Devgan asked Kumar Vishwas, “What do you think why did he (Arvind Kejriwal) change in this way? He also comes from a humble background just like you do.” Replying to this, Kumar Vishwas said, “Look, I nowadays do a program based on the life and works of Bhagwan Shri Ram. When I already have such a big topic, why should I waste my time talking about such inferior topics?”

It is notable that Kumar Vishwas recently received a death threat from a supporter of Arvind Kejriwal for his comments against the Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and praising Lord Ram. A police complaint was also filed in this regard and the culprit was arrested from Indore.