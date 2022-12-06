The Palghar police in Maharashtra Monday arrested a 19-year-old youth identified as Shahnawaz Shah on charges of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) provisions. The police revealed that Shahwanaz Shah has been accused of raping his 5-year-old neighbour.

The police said that Shahnawaz Shah, a resident of Vanjarwada, lured the child with chocolate while she was playing outside her house. He then took her to his house at around 2:30 pm on Sunday and raped her.

The accused allegedly threatened the child with death if she revealed the ordeal to anyone, said a Boisar police station official. The 5-year-old, however, went and narrated her ordeal to her mother who then approached the police to lodge a complaint against Shahwanaz.

“After she confided in her mother, the latter filed a complaint. The 19-year-old boy has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions,” the official said.