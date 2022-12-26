Rahul Jha, a 32-year-old unemployed man working on his 9th startup idea, has decided to launch his 10th startup – a national political party – after he successfully walked for 3 kilometers in Delhi cold wearing just an underwear.

Rahul undertook this walk, which he is calling ‘Desh Bachao Yatra’, at Majnu Ka Tila area in Delhi on the morning of the 26th of December, when the national capital recorded one of the coldest days of this season.

“I am not going to stop,” Rahul told this reporter as he announced that he will walk in his underwear again near Rajghat on 27th December and will continue walking non-stop with regular 23-hour stops till 26th January 2023.

Rahul has also demanded that he should be allowed to take part in the Republic Day parade only in his underwear. He said that all the weapons showcased during the Republic Day parade can’t frighten India’s enemies as much as a guy walking in his underwear in Delhi in January. However, his demand has been rejected by the Home Ministry as only states and government undertakings are allowed to take part in the parade.

“This clearly shows that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are scared of me. I only wanted to scare India’s enemies but our own PM and HM got scared. Imagine, if I can scare them, then what will I do to Indian enemies,” Rahul reacted, and further announced his candidature for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the Prime Ministerial candidate for his soon-to-be-launched political party PWP (Pyaar Wali Party).

Although critics are saying that Rahul Jha stole the idea from Rahul Gandhi, who has been winning praises for wearing just a t-shirt while everyone else in north India shivers in cold, Jha claims that his idea is novel and not inspired by his namesake’s adventures.

“Rahul Gandhi wore jeans and a t-shirt, how is it the same as underwear? We follow two different political ideologies, evident by the two different sets of clothes. I have an open door policy, that is why my body is open for everyone, I can’t comment on anyone else’s sartorial choices,” Rahul Jha said.

Further, Rahul said, “Throughout my journey in underwear, I didn’t see one sign of hate from anyone. Wherever I went, people started laughing, which shows that my yatra has spread joy everywhere. There were a couple of naughty kids who came up to me and started poking my belly but even they were giggling throughout.”

Since Rahul has decided to be the main challenger to Narendra Modi in 2024, he has determined that his next yatra will be in a fur coat in the Rann of Kutch during May and June. “It is important to challenge Modi on his home turf, so I will walk in a fur coat in Kutch this summer”, Rahul added before disappearing in the winter fog engulfing Delhi along with his underwear.