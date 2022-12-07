On Wednesday (December 7), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been fighting neck and neck as both parties taking the lead every few minutes.

As per official ECI data, till 11 AM, AAP has won 17 seats and is leading in 112 seats while BJP has won 20 and leading in 86 seats.

Election Commission results

The Congress on the other end has managed to get 2 seats while it is leading on 9.

Notably, the Exit Polls had predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party saying that the AAP will breach BJP’s 15-year-old citadel. Various exit polls had predicted that the AAP will manage to win 150+ seats.

In the 2017 MCD elections, AAP was a distant second winning only 48 seats while BJP won 181 seats.

In the exit polls for the 2022 MCD elections, various media channels predicted victory for the Aam Aadmi Party on 150+ seats.

According to an exit poll conducted by Aaj Tak, the AAP may win 149-171 wards.

According to another exit poll conducted by Times Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party received between 146 and 156 wards with BJP winning just 84-94 seats.

#ExitPollWithTimesNow



Seat share as projected by the exit poll in the Delhi MCD elections –



BJP – 84-94 seats



AAP – 146-156 seats



Congress – 6-10 seats



Others – 0-4 seats



Tune in to know more.@PadmajaJoshi | @RShivshankar | @JaiMrug pic.twitter.com/rcCRNl4D1u — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 5, 2022

In the closely watched polls held on December 4, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 percent. The election was seen as a three-way race between an emerging competitor AAP, an assured BJP, and a hopeful yet nowhere in the fight, Congress. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards, and 1,349 candidates are running in this election. Taking everyone to surprise BJP proving the exit polls wrong is giving a tough fight to AAP. It will thus be too early to predict which party will emerge victorious.