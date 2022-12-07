Wednesday, December 7, 2022
MCD elections: AAP wins 17 while leading in 112 and BJP secures 20 while leading in 86. Congress manages 2, results at 11 AM

As per official Election Commission of India data, AAP has won 17 and leading in 112 seats while BJP has won 20 and leading in 86 seats till 11 AM.

Representational Image via PTI
On Wednesday (December 7), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been fighting neck and neck as both parties taking the lead every few minutes.

As per official ECI data, till 11 AM, AAP has won 17 seats and is leading in 112 seats while BJP has won 20 and leading in 86 seats.

Election Commission results

The Congress on the other end has managed to get 2 seats while it is leading on 9.

Notably, the Exit Polls had predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party saying that the AAP will breach BJP’s 15-year-old citadel. Various exit polls had predicted that the AAP will manage to win 150+ seats.

In the 2017 MCD elections, AAP was a distant second winning only 48 seats while BJP won 181 seats.

In the exit polls for the 2022 MCD elections, various media channels predicted victory for the Aam Aadmi Party on 150+ seats.

According to an exit poll conducted by Aaj Tak, the AAP may win 149-171 wards.

According to another exit poll conducted by Times Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party received between 146 and 156 wards with BJP winning just 84-94 seats.

In the closely watched polls held on December 4, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 percent. The election was seen as a three-way race between an emerging competitor AAP, an assured BJP, and a hopeful yet nowhere in the fight, Congress. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards, and 1,349 candidates are running in this election. Taking everyone to surprise BJP proving the exit polls wrong is giving a tough fight to AAP. It will thus be too early to predict which party will emerge victorious. 

