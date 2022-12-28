The mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, has been hospitalised at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

The development came after her health deteriorated last night. As of now, her condition is said to be stable. Reportedly, BJP MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshnaben Baghela have reached the hospital to meet Heeraben Modi.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in #Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ln7JKJewz6 — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) December 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members were injured after their car met with an accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday (December 27) afternoon near Kadkola, which is 13 kms away from Mysuru.

Prahlad Modi was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV. The accident took place when the car hit a divider. All passengers in the car were taken to JS Hospital in Mysuru. The grandson has suffered some head injuries but is out of danger as per reports.