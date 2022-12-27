Tuesday, December 27, 2022
PM Modi’s brother, family members injured after road accident

Prahlad Modi is younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with an accident in Mysuru
19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members are injured after the car they were in met with an accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Kadkola, 13 kms away from Mysuru. He was travelling with his son, daughter in law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV. The accident took place when the car hit a divider.

All passengers in the car were taken to JS Hospital in Mysuru. The grandson has suffered some head injuries but is out of danger as per reports.

Prahlad Modi is the younger brother of PM Modi.

