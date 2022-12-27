Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members are injured after the car they were in met with an accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Kadkola, 13 kms away from Mysuru. He was travelling with his son, daughter in law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV. The accident took place when the car hit a divider.

PM @narendramodi's brother Prahlad Modi met with an accident near Kadakola. The car hit a road divider injuring 5 people. He was shifted to nearest hospital and now out of danger. pic.twitter.com/w6dico8dd1 — AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) December 27, 2022

All passengers in the car were taken to JS Hospital in Mysuru. The grandson has suffered some head injuries but is out of danger as per reports.

Prahlad Modi is the younger brother of PM Modi.