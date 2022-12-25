Footballer Mohamed Salah has been ‘cancelled’ once again for wishing on Christmas. On December 24 (local time), Liverpool FC’s ace footballer Salah posted a photograph of his family sitting in front of a blue Christmas Tree with the caption, “Merry Christmas”. The happy family photograph did not go well with many Muslim social media users on various platforms, and they cancelled him in comments on both Twitter and Instagram. Salah is an Egyptian footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League Club Liverpool and is captain of Egypt’s national team.

Instagram User yxsm._ wrote, “Just as a reminder to everyone who is nonmuslim, WE MUSLIMS DO NOT CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS. It’s associating partners with God bc we believe he has no partners or children, and this is a major sin to believe!!!”

Another Instagram user, black_kiinnng, expressed dismay at a Muslim celebrating Christmas and said, “Can’t believe dis every year the same thing a big influencer like you taking part in this paganism event this is not from the Quran this is not from the sunnah this is shirk my beloved brother Mohamed first and foremost before a footballer your a Muslim away from the fame and clout one day you will have to answer to Allah azawajal as to why you glorified and promoted this for millions of people to see I’m gonna make Dua for you Insha’Allah, but honestly this is not from the deen this is not from the prophet (SAW) this is from pagans this is from the shaitaan May Allah guide us all Ameen.”

Instagram user chochoky19 declared Salah should change his name and said, “He doesn’t deserve Muhammad’s name at all. Our prophet Muhammad didn’t and could never celebrate Christmas.”

Instagram user jvzsminee warned him that ‘Allah is watching’ and said, “Do u realise Allah can still see through the walls of ur house and u can’t hide ur Christmas tree.”

Social media influencer who has over 1 million followers Alinur Mohamed (honalinur) also questioned Salah. He said, “We thought you were a role model and the best ambassador for your religion to influence others. We did not expect you to be affected and to share with them (cursing and cursing God), Salah. Don’t be like someone who sells his religion with a little offer from God. Congratulate them for fame or your satisfaction or money! “Whoever pleases people with God’s wrath, God will be angry with him and people will be angry with him”.

Instagram user itssidalou said, “Astagfirullah. You celebrating Christmas means that you believe Jesus Christ is your lord and that his birthday is tomorrow. When actually, nobody knows when his is birthday was and the prophets never celebrated their birthday. As a Muslim celebrating Christmas is haram and u encouraging your children is bad. Allah punishes the parents who don’t treat their kids about their deen. May Allah guide you.”

Twitter was no different. Twitter user Saif said, “I’m convinced that he does this just to piss off Muslims on social media. Anyways this is the guy y’all take as your role model?”

I’m convinced that he does this just to piss off muslims on social media.



Anyways this is the guy y’all take as your role model ? https://t.co/pe8DbiZMF1 — ‎Saif (@S41Fx) December 25, 2022

Another Twitter user SMA, said, “This guy is dumb. Has his brains in his feet, that’s why he’s a kicking a ball for a living.”

This guy is dumb. Has his brains in his feet, that’s why he’s a kicking a ball for a living. https://t.co/ShZiciff0L — SMA (@SMAQ157) December 25, 2022

Twitter user JaSori said, “This is against the teachings of the Islam, you can say Merry Christmas but you’re not allowed to celebrate it like this. Totally disgraceful.”

This is against the teachings of the Islam , you can say Merry Christmas but you’re not allowed to celebrate it like this.

Totally disgraceful. — JaSori (@JaSoridala) December 25, 2022

Past’ cancellations’ of Salah

This is not the first time or the only reason for Salah to get cancelled on social media by the Islamists. In September, he got cancelled for condoling Queen Elizabeth II’s demise. Salah tweeted that the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day,” he tweeted. Following his tweet, Islamists from across the globe attacked him on social media.

In December 2021, his Muslim credentials were cancelled for sharing a picture of himself with his family for Christmas. This was the third time in a row his Christmas pictures had upset Muslim fans, as they thought it was inappropriate for him to participate in religious activities of another faith.

He was also attacked earlier when he said that he doesn’t consume alcohol because he doesn’t feel like and many Islamists felt he should be a proud Muslim and say it as it is that alcohol is haram (prohibited) in Islam.