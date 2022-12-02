A horrific incident occurred in Mumbai where a woman was reportedly assaulted by a Zepto delivery boy at her home. The delivery boy has been identified as Shahzade Shaikh and has been arrested by the police. Sabeena, the victim woman, detailed the experience on her Instagram feed.

The incident happened on November 30, Wednesday, at her Khar West home. She said that the delivery boy, Shahzade Shaikh, attempted to videotape her as he handed her the package before shoving her and trying to storm inside her house. He then allegedly mistreated her and yelled profanities at her.

By making a call for assistance from the kitchen, Sabeena said she was saved by the security guard of her society. “I felt so horrible and I quickly ran into my kitchen to call my security through the kitchen window after the security came also the delivery guy is not listening he was coming onto me and finally my security stopped him and took his phone and gave it to me, I saw the video he recorded,” Sabeena wrote in the Instagram post.

Alleging carelessness by the platform, she wrote, “@zeptonow is responsible for all this, you sent such a kind of person to my doorstep hence I had to go through all this, There is no safety for women who placed an order from your platform.”

Sabeena also shared about the incident on Twitter. Zepto took to her post and responded, “Hi Sabeena, We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies. We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts.”

Hi Sabeena,

We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies.



We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts. — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) December 1, 2022

Sabeena also alleged that the company was forcing her to compromise. Replying to the tweet by Zepto, she wrote, “Like how? Your local team has been contacting me by saying “please let’s communicate and compromise” like seriously? Because of you @zeptocares @ZeptoNow I had to go through such a horrible incident.”

Like how? Your local team has been contacting me by saying “please let’s communicate and compromise” like seriously? Because of you @zeptocares @ZeptoNow I had to go through such a horrible incident. — Sabeena (@sabeenasyed8) December 2, 2022

Korean vlogger harassed in Mumbai

On December 1, Mumbai Police arrested Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari for harassing a Korean woman vlogger in Khar. In a statement, the police said, “Two youths – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.”

Maharashtra | Two youths – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

On November 29, Korean Twitch streamer Hyojeong, who goes by the handle ‘Mhyochi’ on the streaming platform and social media, was harassed in Khar, Mumbai, by two young men who have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. Mhyochi is currently on a trip to India and regularly streaming her journey on her Twitch channel.