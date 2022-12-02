Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Delivery boy Shahzade Shaikh molests a girl, arrested after victim shares her ordeal...
CrimeFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Mumbai: Delivery boy Shahzade Shaikh molests a girl, arrested after victim shares her ordeal on Instagram

The incident happened on November 30, Wednesday, at the victim's home in Khar West. She said the delivery boy, Shahzade Shaikh, attempted to videotape her as he handed her the package before shoving her and trying to storm inside her house. He then allegedly mistreated her and yelled profanities at her.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Delivery boy Shahzade Sheikh molests girl, victim shares ordeal on Instagram
Image: Instagram - sabeenas8
26

A horrific incident occurred in Mumbai where a woman was reportedly assaulted by a Zepto delivery boy at her home. The delivery boy has been identified as Shahzade Shaikh and has been arrested by the police. Sabeena, the victim woman, detailed the experience on her Instagram feed.

The incident happened on November 30, Wednesday, at her Khar West home. She said that the delivery boy, Shahzade Shaikh, attempted to videotape her as he handed her the package before shoving her and trying to storm inside her house. He then allegedly mistreated her and yelled profanities at her.

By making a call for assistance from the kitchen, Sabeena said she was saved by the security guard of her society. “I felt so horrible and I quickly ran into my kitchen to call my security through the kitchen window after the security came also the delivery guy is not listening he was coming onto me and finally my security stopped him and took his phone and gave it to me, I saw the video he recorded,” Sabeena wrote in the Instagram post.

Alleging carelessness by the platform, she wrote, “@zeptonow is responsible for all this, you sent such a kind of person to my doorstep hence I had to go through all this, There is no safety for women who placed an order from your platform.”

Sabeena also shared about the incident on Twitter. Zepto took to her post and responded, “Hi Sabeena, We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies. We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts.”

Sabeena also alleged that the company was forcing her to compromise. Replying to the tweet by Zepto, she wrote, “Like how? Your local team has been contacting me by saying “please let’s communicate and compromise” like seriously? Because of you @zeptocares @ZeptoNow I had to go through such a horrible incident.”

Korean vlogger harassed in Mumbai 

On December 1, Mumbai Police arrested Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari for harassing a Korean woman vlogger in Khar. In a statement, the police said, “Two youths – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.”

On November 29, Korean Twitch streamer Hyojeong, who goes by the handle ‘Mhyochi’ on the streaming platform and social media, was harassed in Khar, Mumbai, by two young men who have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. Mhyochi is currently on a trip to India and regularly streaming her journey on her Twitch channel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,047FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com