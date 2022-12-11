Sunday, December 11, 2022
The Print columnist challenges people to ‘prove him wrong’ that India’s most popular games do not involve touch, netizens oblige

Netizens replied to Dilip Mandal with examples like Kabaddi and Kushti, to prove his claim wrong

OpIndia Staff
Netizens correct Dilip Mandal after he claims popular Indian sports dont involve touch
Dilip Mandal, image via Sabrang India
15

Dilip Mandal, a columnist with ‘The Print’, courted controversy on Sunday (December 11) after claiming that only those sports are popular in India, which do not involve human touch.

In a tweet in Hindi, he claimed, ‘Is it not true that only those games are popular in India that do not involve touch? Or where the players do not need to touch each other and bear the least risk of being touched? Prove me wrong.’

He further continued, ‘Think of the games that are funded by the government. Which sports are funded by companies? Which are those games? Think along these lines.’ The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

Social media users wasted no time in proving ‘The Print’ columnist wrong. Aaj Tak journalist Panna Lal pointed out, “India is the champion of Kabaddi. Great in the arena of wrestling as well. (India) is also a rising star in the sport of boxing.”

RSS ideologue, Rupa Murthy, took potshots at Dilip Mandal, who happens to be a habitual caste baiter. She mocked, “So true. This untouchability practised by the General category is the reason in Kabaddi & Kusthi players only touch each other with a long stick during the match.”

“They even make reservation category people touch the feet of the General in Kabaddi. Attaching the proof too,” Rupa Murthy added, posting an illustration of Kabaddi.

Media portal ‘The Frustrated Indian’ mocked, “Yes, one has to wear gloves while participating in Kabaddi, wrestling matches.”

Popular Twitter user Vikrant remarked, “Every day, we prove something or the other to you but for the time being, focus on wrestling. Perhaps more is done in that sport other than just a simple touch.”

Senior Sub-Editor at India TV, Sudhanshu Gaur, wrote, “Mandal ji, please visit a psychiatrist soon for an urgent evaluation of your mental condition. Your mental stability is decreasing every day. If this trend continues…”

Last month, Dilip Mandal had started to trend the ‘casteist BCCI’ hashtag on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He was upset that cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav wasn’t included in the ODI squad during the Indian tour of Bangladesh. As such, the habitual caste baiter blamed the decision to rest Yadav on the supposed casteism of the selectors and the BCCI.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

