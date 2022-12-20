Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Plethora of fake news with almost a million subscribers: Read how no ‘fact-checker’ bothered to fact-check this YouTube channel

The YouTube channel 'News Headlines' with almost a million subscriber base has been regularly peddling anti-BJP and pro-Congress fake news on its channel.

OpIndia Staff
Youtube channel with almost million subscribers peddled anti-Modi fake news
Pm Modi, News Headlines youtube channel
A YouTube channel by the name of ‘News Headlines’ has been at the helm of a concerted disinformation campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP government at the Centre as well as other states.

Started in 2018, the channel now boasts of a whopping 9.68 lakh subscribers. ‘News Headlines’ has a lifetime view count of 31,80,16,579 (31.8 crores). It has been infamous for posting fake news on a regular basis.

The channel primarily relies on exaggeration, sensationalism and clickbait headlines to draw the attention of anti-Modi propagandists and BJP haters.

Screengrab of the Youtube channel of News Headlines

On Tuesday (October 20), the Press Information Bureau (an agency under I&B Ministry that provides information about government policies and initiatives) exposed how ‘News Headlines’ had been running a disinformation campaign. Besides fake news about the BJP, the Youtube channel also targets the Judiciary and attributes misleading claims to it.

“A #YouTube channel ‘News Headlines’ with almost 10 lakh subscribers and 32 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the Prime Minister, Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, and the Election Commission of India,” PIB tweeted.

In one of its contentious videos, dating back to May 16 last year, the Youtube channel claimed that PM Modi had tendered his resignation and ‘President Rule’ was imposed in India.

“Modi has handed over his responsibilities to the President; President rule in effect in the country,” read the misleading headline of the video. “Will PM Modi now become President?,” it had also claimed.

“The Youtube channel ‘News Headlines’ is claiming that according to the orders of the Chief Justice of India, EVMs are not to be used in elections. This claim is fake,” noted the Twitter handle of PIB.

Several other misleading claims were also attributed to former CJI N. V. Ramana.

In one instance, ‘News Headlines’ also claimed that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had also resigned from his post.

Opindia also found the YouTube channel, making false claims, about the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the supposed return of the Congress party in the State.

It must be mentioned that the Government of India routinely acts against YouTube channels, peddling disinformation with the ulterior motive of creating political instability and societal unrest.

Screengrab of the Youtube channel ‘News Headlines’

In September this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that it had blocked as many as 45 videos on YouTube from across 10 different YouTube channels under IT Rules, 2021.

In August 2022, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channel. The channels were blocked for airing fake anti-India content and earning money from it.

While the Government of India had been cracking down on fake news peddlers, the so-called ‘fact checkers’ such as Boom Live, and Alt News, who even ‘fact-check’ memes, have never quite bothered to bust these fake news.

