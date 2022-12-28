On Wednesday (December 28) afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat to meet his hospitalised mother.

Heeraben Modi was hospitalised at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Tuesday night following the deterioration of her health. As of now, her condition is said to be stable.

PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable.#HeerabenModi #PMModiMother #UNMehta #NarendraModi #Ahmedabad #Gujarat #TV9News pic.twitter.com/ieSRFvYrYw — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) December 28, 2022

Reportedly, BJP MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshnaben Baghela have reached the hospital to meet Heeraben Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members were injured after their car met with an accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday (December 27) afternoon near Kadkola, which is 13 kms away from Mysuru.

Prahlad Modi was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV. The accident took place when the car hit a divider. All passengers in the car were taken to JS Hospital in Mysuru. The grandson has suffered some head injuries but is out of danger as per reports.