Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeEditor's picksPunjab: AAP govt tells SC that it will offer country liquor in pouches as...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: AAP govt tells SC that it will offer country liquor in pouches as ‘healthy substitute’ to avoid Bihar-type hooch tragedies

OpIndia Staff
Punjab: AAP government to offer country liquor in pouches as Supreme Court cautions against Bihar-type hooch tragedies
2

On Thursday, December 15, the Supreme Court warned Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the looming threat of Bihar-type hooch tragedies. The Punjab government asserted that it has already implemented all the court directions to check the manufacture and sales of illicit liquor in the state. The Punjab government informed the Supreme Court that it has planned to introduce ‘country liquor’ as a ‘healthy‘ substitute for illegal liquor.

“Have you seen Bihar today? This is precisely what we want to avoid,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah told the Punjab Government, referring to the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, which claimed the lives of 39 people.

Notably, on December 5, the Supreme Court rebuked the Bhagwant Mann-led government for inaction against rampant production and sales of spurious liquor in the state. The top court noted that the government is only filing cases but is not taking further action and asked to fix responsibility. 

Punjab government on Thursday submitted that it has issued a circular that in case any illegal ‘Bhattis’ manufacturing liquor is found, the local police officer will be held accountable. Besides, awareness campaigns are being conducted to inform people about the harms caused by the consumption of spurious liquor. A reward of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be given to the informers depending on the quantity of illicit liquor seized.

The Punjab government offered a bizarre solution to avert Bihar-type Hooch tragedies. It told the Supreme Court that it has decided as part of its new excise policy to provide country liquor having 40 per cent alcohol content as a ‘healthy substitute’ to the illegally manufactured hooch.

“This liquor will be a healthy substitute for illegally made homemade liquor. “The field officers have been tasked with providing their requirement of 40-degree country liquor based on ground inputs so that the same can be made accessible in illicit liquor-prone areas in the near future,” read an affidavit filed in the top court by the state excise and taxation department.

The Bench set the matter for further hearing on February 10th, noting that it would monitor the case’s progress. “Let us see, we will monitor how it progresses,” the bench stated.

The top court was hearing a petition against a September 2020 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposing of a petition seeking the transfer of some FIRs registered in Punjab with regard to the alleged sale and inter-state smuggling of spurious liquor to the CBI. The petition was dismissed by the high court after the state assured the petitioners that their concerns would be addressed and appropriate actions would be taken.

The petitioners had referred to the August 2020 hooch tragedy in Punjab in which 112 people had died after consuming spurious liquor. They claimed that illegal ‘bhattis’ and liquor mafias flourished in Punjab.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EAM S Jaishankar gives a reality check to Pakistani reporter who was trying to blame India for terrorism in South Asia, watch video

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court dismisses Swati Chaturvedi’s plea seeking quashing of summons in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Tajinder Bagga

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk nukes Twitter accounts of ‘journalists’ after they posted his live location, leading to his son being doxxed: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Missing 54: The heroes who never returned after the 1971 war, who they were and the chronology of the quest to get them back

Anurag -

Delhi: Ulema of Madarsa rapes minor boy, NCPCR says Madarsa is unrecognised and kept 24 children from UP and Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

“Questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression”, says Amitabh Bachchan in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna for him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Social media driven by narrowness of view’: Shah Rukh Khan amid outrage over Besharam song in Pathaan, says cinema can sustain counter-narrative

OpIndia Staff -

India successfully carries out night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile at its full range of 5500 km

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader DK Shivakumar gives clean chit to the Mangaluru blast accused who had ISIS connections, BJP condemns his statements

OpIndia Staff -

Someone needs to speak up: A response to the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling a film on Kashmiri Hindu genocide “vulgar propaganda”

Virender Kapoor -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,272FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com