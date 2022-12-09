2018 World Cup finalists Croatia continue their run towards their second successive final appearance as they defeated the favourites Brazil in a penalty shootout in Qatar. It was not the first penalty shootout for the Croatians in Qatar 2022, having defeated Japan in a similar way in the round of 16.

Dominated by Brazil for large parts of the game, Croatia kept them quiet throughout the 90 minutes through some resolute defending. After the regulation time couldn’t separate the two sides, the game went to extra time, and that is when the Brazilian superstar Neymar finally made his presence felt.

Once Neymar put Brazil ahead during the extra time, it was almost certain that the 5-times champions Brazil will progress to the semifinals but the Croatians had other ideas. In the 116th minute, Croatia equalised with their first shot on target as Bruno Petkovic swept the ball home leveling things at 1-1.

Once it finished 1-1 at the end of the extra time and it went to penalties, Croatia looked at their hero from the game against Japan, Dominik Livakovic, to deliver once again, and boy did he deliver.

During the penalty shootout, Croatia scored all their penalties as Vlasic, Majer, Modric, and Orsic all found the back of the net past Allison, but for Brazil, Rodrygo’s penalty was saved by Croatian superstar Dominik Livakovic and then Marquinhos hit the post with his penalty, handing Croatia a historic win.

Brazil was the overwhelming favourites to win the entire tournament, and they looked set to do it once they got the lead, but Croatia just refused to give up, and pulled off one of the greatest upsets of all time in the tournament.

This is the last major tournament for the greatest ever Croatian player Luka Modric, and it looks like he is not in the mood to sign off just yet. His commanding performance in the midfield was one of the main reasons why Croatia could keep up with Brazil and as he awaits the winner of Netherlands vs Argentina, both those teams know that it won’t be an easy ride in the semifinals against one of the greatest midfielders of all times.