After ‘Merry Christmas’ wishes, celebrating the new year has also turned out to be ‘Haraam’. The President of the Islamist organisation Raza Academy has appealed to Muslim youths to avoid hosting or attending New Year’s parties as they are Haraam or against the principles of Islam. He also claimed that the “lewd activities” done in 31st-night parties can put even “Satan to shame”.

In a video message tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Raza Academy, their president Saeed Noori said, “It is regrettable that the 31st night, commonly known as the last night of the year, is the height of shamelessness. I wonder which particular indecent act is not carried out in the guise of celebration at such parties. Such lewd deeds can even put Satan to shame. Such Haraam practices are carried out by people of all faiths and castes and Muslim youths in particular take a keen interest in such Haraam activities.”

Noori went on to urge Muslim parents to ‘rescue’ their children from such shamelessness and stop them from attending such parties.

“We still have time to protect our children from such immorality and shamelessness, and we should stop them from attending such celebrations”, Noori added.

31 दिसंबर की रात को उत्सव के नाम पर जौ खुराफात और फहष हरकतें होती हैं वह नाजाऐज़ व हराम हैं।#RazaAcademy pic.twitter.com/WY4gJ0wOaW — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) December 29, 2022

In another tweet, the Islamist organisation appealed to Muslims to organise prayers and religious events instead of indulging in obscene acts in the name of New Year celebrations.

“Organize Azaan, Ayat-e-Karima reciting and Mehfil-e-Milad on 31st December. Obscene acts performed in the guise of celebration on December 31st are illicit and haram,” the tweet posted by the Academy read.

31 December ki raat mein jashn ke naam par jo khurafat aur fahesh harkateiñ hoti haiñ wo naajayez o haraam haiñ.#RazaAcademy pic.twitter.com/QHwSkiSFIP — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) December 28, 2022

Founded in 1978, Raza Academy has its office in Mumbai. The Islamic outfit was founded to propagate the works of 20th-century Sunni leader Ahmed Raza Khan.

Interestingly, the president of the Islamist outfit, Muhammed Saeed Noori has not received any formal Islamic education.

Raza Academy was also involved in the desecration of the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial in 2012 during a protest staged by the outfit against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar. The violent protestors had even attacked the police officers leaving several injured and public property worth crores was damaged.

In July 2020, Raza Academy compelled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to write to the Centre, seeking a ban on the online streaming of the Iranian movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God.‘ The film was originally released in Iran in 2015. The outfit had alleged that the film was ‘blasphemous’.