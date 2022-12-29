‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been awarded as the ‘Best Film on Human Rights’ by the LIFFT India Awards 2022. Lift India announced the awards for theatre, performance art, literature, feature film, animated film and other categories for the year 2022 on December 25, and Kashmir Files has been selected for the award of Best Feature Film on Human Rights.

Just Let Me Go from Portugal has been awarded the best feature film, and the Ajjo-Daughter of India by Ramji Bali has been selected for the best feature film on women’s rights.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expressed his happiness over the social media platform and said, “Happy to inform that The KashmirFiles has been awarded as ‘Best Film on Human Rights’ by LIIFT 2022. My gratitude to the people of India.”

GOOD NEWS:

Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been awarded as ‘Best Film on Human Rights’ by #LIIFT2022.

My gratitude to the people of India. pic.twitter.com/qZvhNfgA1e — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 29, 2022

This award for the Kashmir Files comes a couple of weeks after the film was awarded ‘the Golden Film of Indian Cinema’ at the Indian Television Awards (ITA). The director shared a glimpse of the award night and said that ‘the Kashmir Files’ was a people’s film. “Thank you, ITA for giving the Golden award to The Kashmir Files. This is a people’s film. I m just the medium. We dedicate this award to all Kashmiri Hindu victims of Genocide,” he had tweeted.

This award for #TheKashmirFiles being honoured as the Golden Film of Indian cinema is dedicated to all the victims of religious terrorism. @TheITA_Official #KashmirHinduGenocide pic.twitter.com/Uc6RpREPbm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 12, 2022

Reportedly, the movie has also been nominated for the Switzerland International Film Festival. The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes the viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, a large number of Kashmiri Hindus were forced to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/dpkBw5LD5k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

The movie which was released on March 11 this year, proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Though the film was praised all over the world, a section of Indian opposition parties and leftists tried to run down the film or discredit the story shown within. While some directly called the film a pack of lies, others tried to target the BJP over the issue. Multiple theories were also peddled to discredit the film and its makers, but the public verdict muted all the criticism.

The Kashmir Files starring Darshan Pathak, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles earned around Rs 337.23 crore, making it the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 300 crore club during the coronavirus pandemic.

LIFFT India which has honoured the film as the ‘Best Film on Human Rights’, is a brand owned by Actor Riju Bajaj. The organization seeks to appreciate and showcase the best of films, television, and new media content from around the world. LIFFT in LIFFT India is an acronym that stands for ‘Literature, Illusion, Film, Frame, Television, and Theatre’.