The fifth tranche of internal documents, also known as ‘Twitter Files 5.0’, reveals the strategies adopted by the top executives of the social media platform to legitimise the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trump.

Journalist Bari Weiss covered the story and exposed how Twitter employees went all-out to de-platform Donald Trump on January 8 last year. This was despite the fact that the content moderation team did not initially find any violation of Twitter policies.

‘Twitter Files 5.0’ also unearthed how the likes of Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth made decisions based on their whims and fancies. The revelations were made in a 46-tweet-long thread on Monday (December 12, US local time) morning.

As pointed out earlier by American author Michael Shellenberger in ‘Twitter Files 4.0’, the Twitter Safety team had initially decided to give US President Donald Trump, a little breather.

The employees formulated new rules, under which Trump had a remaining strike before he could be permanently ousted from the social media platform. On the morning of January 8, 2021, Donald Trump posted two tweets wherein he referred to his supporters as ‘American patriots.’

He said that the mandate given to him by his voters could not be disrespected and that he would skip the Presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. The tweets were not received well by an overwhelming majority of Twitter employees.

Demands of Twitter staffers

Since the US Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, there was a growing resentment against the former US President within the Twitter team. Many employees had openly advocated for his ouster from the social media platform.

“We have to do the right thing and ban this account,” one staffer was seen as saying. Another employee insinuated, “…Pretty obvious he’s going to try to thread the needle of incitement without violating the rules.”

Even the leftist news outlet, The Washington Post, published an open letter, directed at Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and signed by 300 employees, calling for a permanent ban on Donald Trump.

According to journalist Bari Weiss, who unearthed the fifth tranche of Twitter Files, only a handful of Twitter employees voiced their opinion against censoring Donald Trump.

On January 7 last year, a Twitter employee remarked, “Maybe because I am from China,” said one employee on January 7, “I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation.”

“But voices like that one appear to have been a distinct minority within the company. Across Slack channels, many Twitter employees were upset that Trump hadn’t been banned earlier,” Bari Weiss emphasized.

Failed conclusion of incitement of violence

While the overwhelming majority of Twitter employees wanted Donald Trump banned, they were scratching their heads over the lack of pretexts to justify censoring the elected Head of State.

The internal documents revealed that the said employees were increasingly finding it difficult to label the harmless tweets of Donald Trump as ‘inciting violence.’

One employee lamented, “It’s pretty clear he’s saying the ‘American Patriots’ are the ones who voted for him and not the terrorists (we can call them that, right?) from Wednesday.”

A senior Twitter official, Anika Navaroli, informed that after a rigorous assessment, she did not find any violation of the platform’s policies by Donald Trump.

Later, she did a complete U-turn and testified before the January 6 Committee of the US House of Representatives.

“For months I had been begging and anticipating and attempting to raise the reality that if nothing—if we made no intervention into what I saw occurring, people were going to die,” Anika Navaroli had alleged.

On the morning of January 8, 2021, the Safety Team of Twitter also concluded that Donald Trump did not violate any of the platform’s rules. “Just dropping in to say he (Trump) tweeted again, but it’s a clear no vio. It’s just to say he’s not attending the inauguration,” an employee emphasised.

However, things began to change over the following 1.5 hours and top executives such as Vijaya Gadde (former Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust at Twitter) and Yoel Roth (former Global Head of Trust & Safety) found ways to circumvent existing rules to treat Donald Trump’s tweets as an exception case.

“The biggest question is whether a tweet like the one this morning from Trump, which isn’t a rule violation on its face, is being used as coded incitement to further violence…,” Gadde had sought refuge in the use of the term ‘American patriots’ by Trump to lay the foundation of an imminent ban.

Immediately, Twitter employees who were part of the ‘scaled enforcement team’ started ‘observing’ violations of Twitter’s Glorification of Violence policy. Determined to oust the sitting US President, the Twitter team remain fixated on the use of the term ‘American patriots’ by Trump.

According to journalist Bari Weiss, many employees began to compare the former US President to Christchurch mass shooter and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Soon after, a meeting was conducted by Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde with Twitter staffers and answered their questions about not banning Trump until then. Yoel Roth stepped in to add fuel to the fire and claimed that Twitter employees were now questioning the decision-making process of the top executives.

He went on to claim that they were being compared to Nazis (for allegedly not de-platforming Donald Trump) and how his family members had actually suffered during the reign of Hitler in Nazi Germany.

The ‘Twitter Files’ has exposed how Yoel Roth has justified the censorship of the infamous New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

In the third tranche of Twitter’s internal communications, it came to light that the former Safety Head at Twitter had regular meetings with federal agencies. He lamented that he could not conceal his meetings with the FBI.

Yoel Roth was also seen patting himself on the back for quickly censoring Donald Trump. The top Twitter executive was also found siding with the Democrats and calling for the removal of warning labels from misleading tweets of party members.

And within just a span of the following hour, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter. It was a historic moment in modern-day censorship exercise where a private company silenced a sitting Head of a State. This left the ‘Trump-hating employees in a jubilant mood.

As early as 2018, Twitter’s Public Policy department had argued against suspending/ silencing world leaders in the interests of public discourse. By January 8, 2021, the social media platform had backtracked on its own policy.

Fearing backlash, former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal suggested the team go into a damage-control mode. “I think a few of us should brainstorm the ripple effects of Trump’s ban…centralized content moderation IMO has reached a breaking point now,” he had alarmed.

As expected, the decision of the Twitter team was criticised by prominent world leaders.

Journalist Bari Weiss pointed out, “Ultimately, the concerns about Twitter’s efforts to censor news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, blacklist disfavored views, and ban a president aren’t about the past choices of executives in a social media company.”

She further added, “They’re about the power of a handful of people at a private company to influence the public discourse and democracy.”