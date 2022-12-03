On Saturday, a 70-year-old Sadhu was stoned to death by unknown murderers in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The murdered sadhu has been identified as Buddhasen.

The brutal crime reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning when Buddhasen was sleeping by a tubewell in Lala Nagla hamlet, which falls under the district’s Vijaygarh police station area.

According to reports, some people approached him and hurled stones and bricks at him, leaving him gravely injured. The next morning, some villagers passing by saw him lying in a field in an injured state. The villagers informed the nearby police station about the same.

The police immediately reached the spot and took the body of the murdered Sadhu into their custody and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered against unknown people under section 302 of the IPC.

Giving information about the murder, CO Barla Abhay Pratap Pandey said that the police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the sadhu’s family members.

Police said that Buddhasen had left his family and devoted himself to the path of spirituality seven years ago. The police went on to say that for the past seven years, he had always slept at Rahul Gupta’s tubewell. On the night of the incident, Buddhasen went to sleep at the tubewell, but some people went there and beat him to death with bricks and stones.

CO Barla Abhay Pratap Pandey has assured that the criminals would be identified and nabbed soon.

It is not the first incident of the murder of a Sadhu in Aligarh with multiple cases of murders preceding it in recent years.