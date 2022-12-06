The police have solved the murder mystery of a Hindu youth Nitin Bhandari, which occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Three brothers have been charged with the murder, Azad, Naushad, and their minor brother, whose name is not revealed. They were apprehended on December 5th, along with their mother, Gulshan. During questioning, the accused admitted to murdering Nitin Bhandari over a financial dispute.

The incident came to light on December 3, Saturday, when Haridwar police were alerted that the body of an unidentified person had been discovered in a grain storage container kept in a house in Haridwar district’s Bhagwanpur.

The police said that Nitin Bhandari was hit with a sharp-edged weapon on his head by murderers and later dumped his body in the steel grain tank.

According to reports, Nitin Bhandari, a resident of Chodikh village in Pauri district’s Pabo block was working in a factory in Haridwar. Gulshan lived in the Idgah Colony of the Bhagwanpur police station area with her three sons, not far from Nitin’s residence. Nitin was a friend of Naushad. Naushad borrowed 2.5 lakh rupees from Nitin one day to buy a plot. Later, he refused to return the money, and as a result, Nitin and Naushad’s relationship became strained.

Nitin went to Naushad’s house again on November 27 to ask for his money. The situation escalated after a heated argument. Naushad then threw Nitin to the ground and strangled him with a towel. Other members of Naushad’s family supported him in the criminal act as well. Naushad’s entire family slept alongside Nitin’s dead body for the entire night following his murder. The next day, the accused purchased a grain tank from the market, placed Nitin’s body inside, and waited for the appropriate moment to dispose of it.

As per media reports, Naushad’s entire family stayed with Nitin’s dead body for the next two days. However, when blood began to flow from the grain tank, the accused abandoned the dead body and fled after locking the home.

The police later discovered Nitin’s body during a raid of the house. Nitin’s family members were contacted using the information obtained from his company as well as a note discovered in the deceased’s pocket. The police began their investigation by filing a case based on a family member’s complaint.

During the investigation, the police tracked down the driver who had transported the accused’s goods. The pickup driver provided the number of a bullet bike from the booking details, which was incidentally registered in the name of one of the accused. The cops were able to find the accused’s contact details using this information.

The police also discovered that the landlord who had rented out his house to Gulshan and his family had not completed the verification. The police said that appropriate action will also be taken against the landlord soon. Further, during the probe, the police obtained certain mobile phone numbers with locations in Noida, Bulandshahr, and Rajasthan. The team raided these locations and tracked down the accused from different places, who then confessed to their crime.

The police recovered a pistol, mobile phone, deceased Nitin’s PAN card, ATM card, as well as Rs 1,10,000 cash from the accused. Gulshan, Azad, and Naushad have been sent to jail while the minor accused has been placed in a juvenile home.