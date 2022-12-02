On December 1st, Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) released a list of 400 cases of ‘Love Jihad’ and reiterated their demand for a strict central anti-conversion law. VHP also announced its plans to conduct nationwide programs.

Surendra Jain, Joint Secretary of the VHP, stated on Thursday that “love jihad” was the most heinous, cruel, and inhuman form of jihad. “There is a pressing need for a strict central law to prevent love jihad and illegal conversions, which cause social unrest and pose a threat to national security,” Jain said.

Highlighting the threat posed by love jihad, Jain referred to the Kerala High Court’s 2010 remark wherein the court had described love jihad as the most gruesome form of religious conversion. He also asserted that love jihad cases cannot be dismissed by calling it “cruelty by some Jihadi youths with perverted mentality.”

Press Statement:

Muslim fanatics should control their tongue their youths: @drskj01

Releasing a list of 400+ cases of Love Jihad, VHP demands strict anti-conversion central law and announces nationwide programs. pic.twitter.com/LzlgdNdFDE — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 1, 2022

“The inspiration behind love jihad is driven by Mullahs-Maulvis and fundamentalist Muslim leaders with the Tukde Tukde gang”, Jain added.

The VHP’s list and demand for a central law followed the death of Maharashtra girl Shraddha Walker in May by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. Aftab then dismembered her body and cut it into 35 pieces.

The VHP’s list included love jihad cases reported in the media from 2009 to 2022 including Shraddha Walkar’s case. VHP has long been vocal about “love jihad,” and Jain said that its worst manifestation was Shraddha Walkar’s murder.

Press Statement:

Muslim fanatics should control their tongue their youths: @drskj01

Releasing a list of 400+ cases of Love Jihad, VHP demands strict anti-conversion central law and announces nationwide programs. pic.twitter.com/LzlgdNdFDE — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 1, 2022

The VHP Joint General Secretary also pointed out that due to the terrorist nexus of love jihad and illegal conversion, keeping its international nature in view, it is important to bring a nationwide resolution and national law.

“Churches in Kerala and Karnataka say 10,000 Christian girls have been victims of love jihad, while 2,000 girls in Hyderabad have gone missing.” The high court has requested an explanation from the state government regarding these girls. Peace-loving states such as Himachal and Ladakh are also enraged by love jihad. “The church in Kerala has also claimed that girls are being kidnapped and sent to Syria and Afghanistan,” the VHP leader opined.

Another VHP leader emphasized the role of social organisations in combating “love jihad,” saying the Bajrang Dal started helpline numbers after the “sir tan se juda” gang became extremely active.

According to the VHP, it received over 13,000 calls.

“Of these, 6,285 were only for information, 5,605 were resolved, and 9,783 inquired about joining the Bajrang Dal,” Jain explained.

According to the VHP leader, the organisation will also launch a nationwide public awareness campaign against religious conversion. The Bajrang Dal will hold “Shaurya Yatras” in each block from December 1 to 10, and the VHP will launch “Dharma Raksha Abhiyan” from December 21 to December 31. “A deterrent force will be created through the Durga Vahini (VHP’s women’s wing) to spread awareness among girls,” the leader added.