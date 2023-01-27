Friday, January 27, 2023
An annoyed Ranbir Kapoor throws away a fan’s phone, video goes viral

The fan kept asking Ranbir to pose and smile multiple times.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens criticise Ranbir Kapoor for throwing a fan's phone while the latter actively tries to take a picture.
Ranbir Kapoor angers netizens by tossing a fan's phone while he is taking a selfie. (Source: Latestly)
18

In a recent viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen being agitated by a fan’s phone. The fan initially attempted to take a few photos, but it appeared that they did not turn out well. The admirer made another effort at taking photos since he was unsatisfied. Though Ranbir smiled for the camera, it seems he was irritated at the repeated attempts by the fan who kept asking for posing more.

Ranbir asked the fan if he is done. Then he took the phone from the fan’s hands and threw it away.

Many online users have voiced their displeasure with Kapoor’s actions, and some have demanded that the actor apologise. Others have noted that Kapoor is a public figure and that he ought to be more mindful of his conduct and how they can be viewed by his followers and the general public.

A netizen asked him if he was feeling okay?

Another, stated that it is his arrogance.

Karan Talwar took a dig at his past.

Another handle by the username True Khabri was not impressed by the actor’s behaviour.

Some viewers’ even commented that it appears to be a marketing push for a particular brand of phones.

 

A user tweeted claiming the video to be an ad shoot.

The event has also prompted a larger discussion about how celebrities treat their fans. Many have noted that although celebrities have a right to privacy, they also owe it to their fans to be kind and respectful to them.

This is not the first incident where the Brahmastra actor is seen behaving in an angry manner. He was seen on camera in 2016 pushing a fan who was attempting to take a selfie with him. However, Kapoor afterwards expressed regret for his behaviour and claimed that he had acted out of fear.

