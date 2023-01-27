In a recent viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen being agitated by a fan’s phone. The fan initially attempted to take a few photos, but it appeared that they did not turn out well. The admirer made another effort at taking photos since he was unsatisfied. Though Ranbir smiled for the camera, it seems he was irritated at the repeated attempts by the fan who kept asking for posing more.

Ranbir asked the fan if he is done. Then he took the phone from the fan’s hands and threw it away.

Many online users have voiced their displeasure with Kapoor’s actions, and some have demanded that the actor apologise. Others have noted that Kapoor is a public figure and that he ought to be more mindful of his conduct and how they can be viewed by his followers and the general public.

A netizen asked him if he was feeling okay?

Whoa! A visibly angry #RanbirKapoor throws the phone of a fan who wanted to click a selfie.



Shivaaa tum thik to ho naa #Shivaaa? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHBOWNcq9A — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 27, 2023

Another, stated that it is his arrogance.

Arrogance at it peak. — Rahul Ojha 🇮🇳 (@19Ojha) January 27, 2023

Karan Talwar took a dig at his past.

#RanbirKapoor is known for his flings. Now this is a new type of fling even for him. #RKViral pic.twitter.com/yREHTrEuBl — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) January 27, 2023

Another handle by the username True Khabri was not impressed by the actor’s behaviour.

I’m not impressed by #ranbirkapoor ‘s actions towards his fans. There are better ways to handle fame. pic.twitter.com/I9jnjNJ1ER — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) January 27, 2023

Some viewers’ even commented that it appears to be a marketing push for a particular brand of phones.

Ranbir Kapoor throwing phone is oppo ad — ASTRAVERSE (@ASTRAVERSE1) January 27, 2023

A user tweeted claiming the video to be an ad shoot.

This video being circulated claiming #RanbirKapoor threw a fans phone out of anger is misinterpreted this is an ad sequence and not done in real , a humble actor will never do thispic.twitter.com/jnvKzebzqp — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 27, 2023

The event has also prompted a larger discussion about how celebrities treat their fans. Many have noted that although celebrities have a right to privacy, they also owe it to their fans to be kind and respectful to them.

This is not the first incident where the Brahmastra actor is seen behaving in an angry manner. He was seen on camera in 2016 pushing a fan who was attempting to take a selfie with him. However, Kapoor afterwards expressed regret for his behaviour and claimed that he had acted out of fear.