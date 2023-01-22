Sunday, January 22, 2023
HomeWorldChina records startling 13,000 covid deaths in a week between January 13 to January...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

China records startling 13,000 covid deaths in a week between January 13 to January 19

Fears of new outbreaks have increased as tens of millions of people have recently travelled across the nation for eagerly anticipated family reunions to commemorate the biggest festival in China, the Chinese New Year as per the lunar calendar.

OpIndia Staff
A startling 13,000 deaths from COVID are reported in China in one week.
Between January 13 and January 19, Chinese authorities recorded approximately 13,000 additional deaths brought on by the Covid epidemic. (Image Source: NDTV)
13

After a top health official stated that the vast majority of the Chinese populace has already been infected by the virus, China reported about 13,000 hospital fatalities linked to covid between January 13 and January 19 across the country.

Since Beijing abruptly removed its strict anti-virus regulations last month, there has been significant skepticism over official data related to the covid deaths. A week earlier, China claimed that approximately 60,000 people had died in hospitals from Covid during the preceding month.

According to a statement released on Saturday by China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over the course of the year, 11,977 people died from other diseases that were also caused by infections, including 681 hospitalised patients who passed away from respiratory failure brought about by coronavirus infection.

The statistics only count hospital deaths and do not reflect people who passed away at home due to the infection.

Over the Lunar New Year break, according to British-based health data firm, Airfinity, the number of Covid deaths per day in China could peak at over 36,000.

The company also calculated that since China abandoned the zero-Covid policy in December, more than 600,000 individuals have passed away from the disease.

Last year, Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece, had insisted “everything is good” despite alarming news from the international media about the rise in Covid cases in China.

Fears of new outbreaks have increased as tens of millions of people have recently travelled across the nation for eagerly anticipated family reunions to commemorate the biggest festival in China, the Chinese New Year as per the lunar calendar.

Although tens of millions of people will return to their villages to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a top health official said that China won’t see a second wave of covid infections in the next two to three months because about 80% of the population has already contracted the virus.

“Although a large number of people travelling during the Spring Festival may promote the spread of the epidemic to a certain extent, the current wave of the epidemic has already infected about 80 percent of the people in the country”, the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s top epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou, stated in a post on the Chinese social media website Weibo on Saturday. He added, “In the short term, for example, in the next two to three months, the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic across the country is very small.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChinese virus; Coronavirus China
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Sports

Hosts India blow a 3-1 lead as they crash out of the Hockey World Cup after losing a thriller against New Zealand

ANI -
New Zealand will lock horns with defending champions Belgium on January 24 for a berth in the semifinals for the Hockey World Cup while India will face Japan on January 26 for the 9th-16th position in the tournament.
Crime

Uttarakhand: Private Muslim fund operator Abdul Razzaq disappears with crores of rupees deposited by thousands of Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
According to the police, the accused was running an interest-free transaction office in Jwalapur in the name of the Muslim Imdadi Fund for the last 10 years.

Gems of BBC: Twitter user collates headlines of BBC news which range from ‘Sanatani way of peeing’ to ‘why men wear dirty underwear’

Woman manhandled, pushed out from Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh’s residence, video viral

Four girl students assault classmate over drug use in Lahore, Pakistan, watch viral video

Protest march against forced religious conversion, cow slaughter carried out in Pune, Maharashtra

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,611FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com