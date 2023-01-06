A shocking incident of an attempt to convert to Christianity in Pune’s Alandi has come to light. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media. The incident took place in the Sathenagar area of Alandi and the police have registered a case against three persons after a formal complaint was lodged in this regard. After a complaint was lodged by Uddhav Nagnath Kamble, a case has since been registered against the trio including one Sudhakar Baburao Suryavanshi. The incident took place on 1st January 2023 at around 7 pm.

The video shows some people in a household being informed about Christianity. Also, a woman seen in the video has a plate in her hand, and glasses with a red fluid are also seen in it. According to the police, it has been revealed that this red fluid is grape juice and it is being given as the blood of Jesus by the preachers to convert people.

According to the video that has gone viral, the woman is telling the attendees that Jesus is their God and suggesting throwing the other Gods out of the house. The video shows the woman reading some prayers and asking the people in the household to follow.

According to the police, the police complaint states that the accused, Sudhakar Baburao Suryavanshi, along with two of his accomplices, in Sathe Nagar locality in Alandi, was forcing some locals to convert by saying “cure your illnesses by praying for Christianity, you worship Jesus, your financial and health problems will be removed, you leave Hinduism and convert to Christianity”. The three have been booked for forcing locals to join Christianity. The police are investigating the matter further.