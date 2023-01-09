Monday, January 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDrunken brawl on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight, 2 arrested
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Drunken brawl on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight, 2 arrested

Both passengers have been arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state. Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of Indigo filed a written complaint against the accused. 

ANI
IndiGo Airline (representational image)
7

Amidst several incidents of drunk flyers coming to the fore recently, two drunk passengers caused havoc on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi. 

Both passengers have been arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state. Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of Indigo filed a written complaint against the accused. 

He further said that the accused would be produced before the court. 

The brawl took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383. 

According to the sources, before landing, Indigo informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) that two passengers were carrying liquor. 

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident, the sources told ANI. 

On January 7, police said they have arrested one person identified as Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru for urinating on a senior citizen woman co-passenger in business class on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. 

The arrest was made on the basis of the complaint of the woman. 

There was a similar incident where Air India said that there was an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline’s Paris-New Delhi flight last month. 

Airline regulator DGCA has sought a report from Air India on an incident. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdrunken brawl, delhi patna flight, delhi patna indigo
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
611,894FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com