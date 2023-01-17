Wednesday, January 18, 2023
‘Everyone is born Hindu, even Jesus Christ and Muhammad’: TMC MLA Gautam Chowdhuri

"In Israel's Bethlehem, Jesus Christ was born as a Hindu. He was turned into a Christian by his mother Mary, and others. Muhammad taught people to read Quran, but everyone who takes birth on this earth is born a Hindu.

OpIndia Staff
Gautam Chowdhuri
TMC MLA Gautam Chowdhuri (Image Source: YouTube)
62

A video of TMC MLA Gautam Chowdhuri saying everyone is born a Hindu has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Chowdhury insists that every human takes birth as a Hindu.

The leader further claimed that even Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad were born as Hindus.

“In Israel’s Bethlehem, Jesus Christ was born as a Hindu. He was turned into a Christian by mother Mary, and others. Muhammad taught people to read Quran, but everyone who takes birth on this earth, borns as a Hindu.

Gautam Chowdhuri is a Trinamool Congress MLA from the Howrah Uttar constituency. This is not the first time that Gautam’s remarks had created a flutter. Earlier, his statements claiming ‘TMC’ to be a company and Mamata Banerjee as a brand had stoked a stir, with the opposition BJP using his remarks to call out the party and its governance in West Bengal.

It is also worth noting that Gautam Chaudhari even took to the streets in protest against the municipality run by his own party on the issue of water logging in North Howrah. For this, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee reprimanded him in an administrative meeting.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

