Under the UDAN initiative, operations of commercial flight services between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela commenced on Saturday morning.

Flagging off the first flight to Rourkela Airport from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar this morning, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that this new air connectivity would help Odisha and its people.

On this occasion, CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted and expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha under UDAN.

“Glad to have flagged off the 1st flight to Rourkela Airport. Thank PM Narendra Modi ji for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha under UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region,” he said in a tweet.

He also thanked Union Minister Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for all his efforts especially to coordinate between the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the flight service to Rourkela Airport under UDAN ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023.

“Thank Union Min Scindia ji for all the efforts, especially to coordinate between SAIL and DGCA for the flight service to Rourkela Airport under UDAN ahead of HWC2023. It will offer seamless connectivity to sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha,” Patnaik tweeted.

He said that the new air connectivity will improve commerce in Odisha.

In his tweet, Patnaik said, “This new air connectivity would improve air connectivity between the Capital city of Bhubaneswar to the steel city of Odisha, Rourkela. It would improve commerce in Odisha. It would also help to develop tourism for Odisha.”

The Chief Minister further said that would provide seamless connectivity to sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha.

“With the Hockey World Cup 2023 taking place from January 13, 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, this new air operation would lead to Hockey fans enjoying swift and comfortable air mobility between the two cities where the Hockey World Cup 2023 is being held in Odisha,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)