Saturday, January 21, 2023
Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight diverted to Uzbekistan due to a security threat

According to airport sources, the flight took off from Perm international airport, located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm, Russia.

ANI
Image Source: Wikipedia
7

An Azur Air charter flight bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat on Saturday.

Russia’s charter plane of Azur Air, offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members, airport sources confirmed to ANI.

Further details awaited. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

