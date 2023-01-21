An Azur Air charter flight bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat on Saturday.

Russia’s charter plane of Azur Air, offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members, airport sources confirmed to ANI.

According to airport sources, the flight took off from Perm international airport, located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm, Russia.

Further details awaited.

