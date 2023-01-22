On Wednesday, January 18, Surat Police booked two brothers for killing a teenager after a petty brawl over a match in the Free Fire video game. The incident took place on October 17 last year in the Bhindi Bazar area of Gujarat’s Surat. Police informed that a 14-year-old boy, Irfan, was beaten by his friend and his elder brother, after they had an argument over the Free Fire game.

The accused have been identified as Dilshad and his brother Raja Salauddin Master. Accused Raja Salauddin is said to be a Karate expert, who assaulted the deceased victim at the behest of his younger brother and co-accused Dilshad. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased victim’s mother, Pandesara Police has charged the accused with culpable homicide.

The deceased victim was the son of migrant laborer Shahjahan Amir Hasan from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. On October 17, Irfan, who was addicted to Free Fire, was playing the game with his friend Dilshad, when the two entered into an argument. Following the quarrel, Dilshad called up his brother Raja Salauddin Master. Both the brothers then assaulted Irfan, Raja punched Irfan on his head after which Irfan fell to the ground.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Initially, the reason behind the death was not clear. It was only after the postmortem report was released that it was revealed that Irfan died of the injuries he had sustained during the fight.