Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi says Islam ‘gifted’ democracy to India, leaves netizens amused

Owaisi's claim of Islam bringing democracy to India got a lot of reactions, with many netizens asking why is there no democracy in Islamic nations if they are the ones who spread democracy

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Islam gifted democracy to India. Image Source: Twitter handle of News24
90

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said Islam gifted democracy to India. On 15th January 2023, News24 tweeted a video of Owaisi, where Hyderabad MP Owaisi can be seen giving a lecture on Islam. Owaisi himself has also retweeted this video.

In this speech, quoting some books, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The last three caravans that came to this country were from Islam, who came here and settled here. Just as Ganga and Yamuna originate from different places, but due to the law of nature, when they meet, it is called Sangam. We brought our treasures here. We opened our closed doors and we gave everything, and the most unique gift that Islam gave to this country was the gift of democracy.”

It is notable that democracy is the new addition to the list of things allegedly gifted by Islam to India. Earlier, similar claims have been made about many food items and clothes. Examples of biryani and the Chikankari are often cited to support such claims.

Owaisi’s claim of Islam bringing democracy to India got a lot of reactions, with many netizens asking why is there no democracy in Islamic nations if they are the ones who spread democracy.

Many netizens also compared Owaisi to a comedian for his remark and commented that he is giving competition to other comedians.

Earlier, on Saturday, Owaisi shared “news” of a Muslim man being beaten up in a train for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, a piece of news that has been found to be fake and dismissed by Railway Police.

