Aruna Miller, a 58-year-old Indian-American created history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, a state located next to the US capital Washington DC. Aruna, a former delegate to the Maryland house, took oath as the 10th Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

Aruna Miller chose to take her oath to the office on a copy of the Bhagwad Gita, the 700-verse Hindu scripture. Meanwhile, the radical Islamist outfit Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) got irked by it and chose to attack her for her “Hindutva links”.

In a tweet, IAMC said, “Protest against Hindutva at the inauguration of Maryland Governor @iamwesmoore and Lt. Governor @arunamiller. The protestors are demanding that Lt. Gov. Miller apologize for her ties to Hindutva and donate the Hindutva money received during the campaign to charities.”

The radical Islamist organisation wants Aruna Miller to apologise for her “hindutva links” through a staged protest.

The main problem for IAMC, which is linked to Jamaat-e-Islami is that Aruna Miller took the oath of office on a Bhagwad Gita, becoming the first Lieutenant Governor in the USA to do so. Her open acceptance of the Hindu faith has irked the radical Islamists at IAMC and now they are trying their best to paint her as an extremist just because she follows her Hindu faith.

This is not the first time we have seen such behaviour. Tulsi Gabbard has been repeatedly attacked for following her Hindu faith in the west, but this is the first time we have seen such attacks on an elected Lieutenant Governor of a US state.

Notably, elected representatives in the USA regularly take oath on a Bible, including the incumbent President Joe Biden, but the likes of IAMC don’t see any religious fanaticism there, but a woman taking oath on Gita has brought out their bigotry.

Meanwhile, about her faith, Miller said, “Hinduism is not just a religion, I think it’s more of a culture. We are seekers of peace and making sure that good things happen in the world and to others as well.”

However, Miller’s message of peace is unlikely to find resonance with the radical Islamists at IAMC.