Thursday, January 26, 2023
Israeli diplomats join in Republic Day celebration by extending wishes in several Indian regional languages: Watch

The diplomats employed at the Israel Embassy in India joyously joined in the celebration of the Indian Republic Day and lauded the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity.

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India extending wishes on Republic Day (Source: Israeli Embassy in India)
On Thursday, January 26, Israeli diplomats extended wishes to all the Indians in several regional Indian languages on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The diplomats employed at the Israel Embassy in India joyously joined in the celebration of the Indian Republic Day and lauded the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.

“The team of Israel Embassy in India join in on the celebration of India’s rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages,” the embassy tweeted with a video in which the diplomats extended their wishes on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in regional Indian languages. The video was shot at various locations in and around Delhi.

“Based on the history of our two ancient civilizations India and Israel share a great strategic partnership. The love and respect between our people go beyond diplomacy. Happy Republic Day to all the Indians,” said Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India.

Meanhwile, other diplomats like Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Dy Chief of Mission, Hagar Spiro-tal, Political Advisor, Muhamed Heib, Spokesperson, Galti Laroche Falach, Minister Counsellor Head of Administration, Shani Rapaport Etsiony, Head of Public Diplomacy, Salin Alkukin, Minister of Counsellor Counsular Affairs also extended their wishes on the occasion of Republic Day.

India is celenbrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. This year’s festival is centered around the theme of ‘jan bhagidari’, or ‘participation of the people’. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day 2023, and a 120-member Egyptian delegation would march on Kartavaya Path during the celebrations.

The Republic Day parade began at 10 AM on Kartavya Path in Delhi and is all set to showcase a unique blend of India’s military power and cultural diversity. The grand parade featured 23 tableaux, 17 from states and union territories, and six from various ministries and departments. The parade exhibited India’s rich traditions, cultural legacy, and spectacle of the nation’s growth and achievements.

