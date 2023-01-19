After media reports that the Karnataka govt has banned the selling of condoms and contraceptives to minors, the state government’s drug control department clarified that there is no ban in the state on selling oral contraceptives and condoms to minors. However, the state government said that it is asking pharmacists to counsel minors who purchase condoms and contraceptives. Earlier, many media reports had claimed that the department has issued a circular regarding the alleged ban after an incident in which condoms and oral contraceptive pills were found in school bags during routine checks.

The reports had stated that drug control department instructed the pharmacies to not sell condoms, oral contraceptives or any anti-depressant to people below the age of 18 years. Bhagoji T Khanapure, Drugs Controller of Karnataka, had said, “Technically, the government is promoting condoms to prevent sexually transmitting diseases and also for population control. However, it is not for teens or school kids. Hence, the circular strictly says that medicines should not be sold for underage teens.”

However, now the department has denied the reports of ban and claimed that the media misinterpreted its circular on the matter.

According to a report by The News Minute, Bhagoji T Khanapure said clarifying the matter, “We have not issued any circular to that effect. This has been reported wrongly in the media. What we are trying to do is create awareness by telling pharmacists to counsel minors who want to purchase condoms and oral contraceptives.”

Vice president of the Karnataka Registered Pharmacists Association Ravi Shankar also said that they have not received any circular or notice from the Drugs Control Department regarding the ban on the sale of condoms, contraceptive and other specified medicines to minors.

Parents, teachers, and authorities were alarmed and concerned following the event that occurred in November of last year when pupils were found to be in possession of condoms, birth control pills, cigarettes, and lighters. The Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) requested city schools to regularly examine pupils’ school bags after the incident.

