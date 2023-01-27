Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ has been released in theatres on January 25. While the movie has received an overwhelming response at the box office, several social media users have slammed the movie makers for portraying Pakistan’s ISI in good light.

Pointing out how Pakistan’s ISI has always been involved in the deaths of innumerable innocent Indians and fuelling unrest in India, several Twitter users lambasted the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film for its blatant bias towards the terrorist nation.

India Today journalist, Gaurav Sawant tweeted, “Pak ISI is friendly only in Bollywood films. In life #ISI has been responsible for bleeding #India from 1993 Mumbai serial blasts (257 killed) to 26/11 (166 killed) & despite being permitted to probe #Pathankot has refused to probe & punish perpetrators of radical Islamist terror.”

Popular Twitter user Sameet Thakkar expressed dismay at the makers’ blatant bias in portraying an Indian RAW agent as the villain who builds a virus to use against India and a Pakistan ISI woman officer as the hero who helps India for the sake of humanity.

“Indian scientist and former Indian RAW officer creates virus to use against INDIA. Pakistan ISI lady officer helps India for the cause of humanity. This is the plot of SRK movie Pathaan. Moral of the story: some Indian’s are Inhumane and some Pakistani are humane. Kya bole?” tweeted Sameet Thakkar.

Another prominent Twitter user, @Sassy Hindu, was equally disturbed by the makers of Pathaan’s open prejudice. “Pathan Plot: Former Army man, Param Vir Chakra recipient & a Hindu scientist develop a deadly virus to attack Indians. Pakistani ISI agent joins hands with a Pathan to save India. Really? This movies plot is enough for it to flop on its own. No boycott needed,” she tweeted.

Another person Tushar enquired as to why Bollywood is so fascinated by Pakistan that they only come up with stories glorifying the nation.

Twitter user Barbarian Indian castigated the Hindi film industry by calling it ‘Pakistan’s soft power’.

“Bollywood can do anything but will never show Pakistan or ISI in bad light. Newly released movie showing ISI helping India and personnel of own intelligence agency as a terrorist. Doing this in 2023, when everyone is well-aware of propaganda of bollywood is an open challenge,” tweeted @BiffitingFacts.

Twitter user going by the handle @Lotus_Indrajit drew a comparison of what ISI actually is vis-a-vis what Bollywood portrays it to be. He emphasised how, in actuality, Pakistan’s intelligence agency has fomented violence in India, such as the 26/11 Mumbai bombings or the Mumbai serial Bomb attack, despite which Bollywood Pathaan has gone on to portray ISI as India’s saviours.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy action film ‘Pathaan’ follows the story of an exiled RAW field operative, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasked to bring down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-rogue played by actor John Abraham. Deepika Padukone essays the role of a Pakistani ISI agent, Rubina, whom Shah Rukh Khan falls in love with. Rubina helps Shah Rukh Khan accomplish his mission.

It may be recalled how prior to its release, the film already struck controversy twice with its songs. In Besharam Rang, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a Saffron bikini that hurt religious sentiments. On the other hand, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ was mocked as music directors Vishal Shekhar reused their old composition instead of coming up with a new one.