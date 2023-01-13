Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan man pushes another into open sewage during flour distribution, fight over a sack...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan man pushes another into open sewage during flour distribution, fight over a sack of wheat: Watch

In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab from the viral video, source: @dheerajsharmads
6

Amidst the rising food crisis in Pakistan, a video has gone viral on social media wherein a man is seen pushing other people in open sewage while the government authorities distribute subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market to the locals.

In the viral video, a man is seen pushing another man into open sewage to find space to get the flour. The man, who appeared to be quite agitated, then turned around and attempted to push another man. On his way out of the crowded place, he shoved another man into the filth.

In another viral video, three Pakistanis are seen fighting over a sack of flour. During the fight, another man approaches them and begins tickling another in an attempt to steal the sack.

Pakistan is facing its worst-ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting a shortage of wheat and stampedes reported from several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces. Prices of wheat and flour have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan.

Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800. Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the worst-ever flour crisis as a bag of 20-kilogram flour is being sold for Rs 3100 after the government failed to control the price of the stable

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the banks in Pakistan remain hesitant in opening letters of credit (LCs) for the import of necessities, posing threat to the food supply, reported The News International.

The inability of banks to open LCs despite the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) directives about import facilitation, poses a threat to the supply of food, as well as, could escalate price pressures and create a shortage of medications.

Thousands of shipping containers are stuck at the Karachi Port after offloading due to the banks’ reluctance to guarantee foreign exchange payments. Perishable and non-perishable foodstuffs and medical supplies are among the cargoes

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,771FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com