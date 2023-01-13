Amidst the rising food crisis in Pakistan, a video has gone viral on social media wherein a man is seen pushing other people in open sewage while the government authorities distribute subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market to the locals.

In the viral video, a man is seen pushing another man into open sewage to find space to get the flour. The man, who appeared to be quite agitated, then turned around and attempted to push another man. On his way out of the crowded place, he shoved another man into the filth.

To the Publishers of “Global Hunger Index 2022”, you guys have made blunder. You must apologize to the Indians. We can’t continue to feed countries that were ranked higher than us for free any longer



People of Pakistan are fighting for Wheat Flour: pic.twitter.com/VBEJUW3NDE — dheeraj 🇮🇳 (@dheerajsharmads) January 12, 2023

In another viral video, three Pakistanis are seen fighting over a sack of flour. During the fight, another man approaches them and begins tickling another in an attempt to steal the sack.

Citizens of near-bankrupt Pakistan fighting over wheat flour



The funniest is one guy trying to snatch a sack from another by tickling his armpits. pic.twitter.com/7pHsRcGIkS — Surajit Dasgupta (@surajitdasgupta) January 12, 2023

Pakistan is facing its worst-ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting a shortage of wheat and stampedes reported from several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces. Prices of wheat and flour have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan.

Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800. Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the worst-ever flour crisis as a bag of 20-kilogram flour is being sold for Rs 3100 after the government failed to control the price of the stable

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the banks in Pakistan remain hesitant in opening letters of credit (LCs) for the import of necessities, posing threat to the food supply, reported The News International.

The inability of banks to open LCs despite the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) directives about import facilitation, poses a threat to the supply of food, as well as, could escalate price pressures and create a shortage of medications.

Thousands of shipping containers are stuck at the Karachi Port after offloading due to the banks’ reluctance to guarantee foreign exchange payments. Perishable and non-perishable foodstuffs and medical supplies are among the cargoes