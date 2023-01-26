On January 13, a Christian farm contractor identified as Allah Ditta Masih was brutally murdered by three Muslim men in the Renala Khurd city of Pakistan. The three accused have been identified as Osama, Intizar, and Awais.

According to the reports, the police filed an FIR against the three based on the complaint registered by Kashif Masih, the son of the victim. Kashif said that his father 55 years old Allah Ditta Masih was a farm contractor and was brutally shot dead by three village men Osama, Intizar, and Awais.

Kashif said that on the day of the murder, his father along with two of his sons Shahbaz and Kashif were looking after their guava orchard near the village. At around 2 pm, the three accused arrived at the farm and began picking the guavas from the orchard. They were plucking guavas, having bites, and throwing them away if they don’t like the taste. Seeing this, Allah Ditta Masih tried to stop them. The accused were known to him and they had stolen from the farm earlier also. He asked them to not waste the fruits and said that the fruits are not ripe yet.

On being asked to leave by the Christian farmer, the three Muslims got agitated, and they started to abuse him, calling him a filthy Christian. The three engaged in a verbal fight with Allah Ditta Masih. After that, Osama took out the weapon and shot Masih in the chest. After shooting the farmer, the three men threatened the frightened Christian family with death if they told the police, then laughed while fleeing from the crime scene. While leaving, they shouted, ‘You Christian Chura (filthy street sweepers) have no chance of justice for you, we can kill you whenever we want’. They also damaged more fruits while going away.

The injured Masih was then taken to the nearby hospital named the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Renala Khurd where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s son Kashif registered a complaint against the three and demanded strict punishment against the accused. The police registered an FIR against the three culprits under counts 34 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The Police have arrested one of the accused identified as Intizar from his house. Intizar confessed to the crime and the police are now looking for Osama and Muhammad Awais.

Reportedly, the three culprits belong to wealthy families and have strong political connections. Osama’s father is a retired army officer and has already reached out to Allah Ditta’s family, apologizing for his son’s behaviour.