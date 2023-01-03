On Monday (January 2), actress Pooja Misra courted controversy after she claimed that actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter hacked her phone so as to prevent her from booking a cab ride.

The ‘Big Boss Season 5’ participant took to her Instagram to make the sensational allegations. “I have been trying to book a cab for the past one and half hour from the phone that has been hacked by Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha,” she wrote.

“As my driver is on off…But I am not able to book an uber as these mentally retarded bunch of green-eyed losers want to stress me, want to age me and suck my blood daily the way they have been for 18 years…” Pooja Misra said in her Instagram story.

Screengrab of the Instagram story of Pooja Misra

The actress further claimed that Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha are now scared of her and want to pay compensation to dispose of the matter.

She added, “When my allies are stronger then they get scared and start talking compensation for wrecking my life… That too-small servitude mentality wannabes talk 25 lakhs…Excuse me, (even) 18 crores for 18 years is less going by how much you leeches have harrassed me…”

“So stay within your mediocre limits and FUCK OFF!” Pooja Misra threatened the father-daughter duo. It must be mentioned that the actress came to the limelight, following her participation in the Season 5 of the reality show ‘Big Boss’ in 2011.

When Pooja Misra became a meme material

During one episode, Pooja Misra had an ugly fight with another contestant named Shonali Nagrani. Misra broke a plastic broom in a bid to scare Nagrani, prompting the latter to ask, “Pooja what is this behaviour?”

She then claimed that the broom broke by mistake. When Nagrani told her that her act was deliberate, Misra suggested that she should pick up the broken broom in case the incident bothered her too much.

Since then, Pooja Misra has been the subject of several memes. In fact, she even wrote a book about it in 2021 titled, ‘Yes, You Can Be A Viral Reality Showstar.’

Actress accused Shatrughan Sinha of carrying out a ‘Sex Scam’

In May last year, Misra alleged that Shatrughna Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha targeted her with black magic and orchestrated a ‘sex scam’ while she was a rising star in Bollywood. She alleged that the Sinha family often made her unconscious and used black magic on her.

“By selling my virginity, Shatrughan Sinha made his daughter Sonakshi a star who was about to become a fashion designer,” Mishra has complained. She claimed that Shatrughan Sinha and his wife allegedly harassed her for 17 years and destroyed her career during her stay in Mumbai.

Pooja Mishra went on to describe how her father helped Shatrughan Sinha and his friends several times with ‘crores of rupees’ but the same people then duped her when it came to her career. According to Mishra, her father and Sinha used to be good friends once upon a time.

She said that in Mumbai, Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha brainwashed her father by telling him that only prostitutes work in Bollywood, and that notion kept her away from entering the industry.