Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Pujaris condemn Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Tapasvi vs Pujari’ anti-Brahmin comment

Rahul Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had claimed India is a land of 'Tapasvis' and not 'Pujaris'

ANI
Muslim 'intellectuals' meet Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, demand protection, discuss UAPA and 'protection of Waqf'
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi
Priests from different parts of the country have condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement that India is a land of Tapasvis and not Pujaris. 

“India is a land of Brahmins. Without Brahmins, no auspicious work can be completed. Just like you can’t enter the cinema hall without a gatekeeper, similarly, no puja is complete without brahmins. The comments made against the Brahmins are totally wrong,” said Ujjawal Pandit, a Priest of Haridwar. “The manner in which Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has insulted the Priests and has said that India is not a country of Brahmins is highly condemnable. He has insulted the customs, culture, and devotees of the country. Such people should leave India,” said Rawal Aurudh Aniyal, a priest of the Yamunotri Dham. 

Bhaskar Dimri, a priest from Badrinath Dham said “This is a country of Sanatan culture. I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that Pujaris mean Sanatan, Sanskrit, and Civilization (Sabhyata).” 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra also said, “RSS people never chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ because Lord Shiva was a ‘Tapasavi’ and these people are attacking India’s ‘Tapasya’. They have removed Goddess Sita from ‘Jai Siya Ram’. These people are working against India’s culture.” 

“Even Rahul Gandhi went and did Pooja & aarti in Kurukshetra,” said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s reported ‘Tapasvi-Pujari’ remark. 

Earlier on Monday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the culture of the country. 

“Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run ‘shakhas’. Besides them stand the country’s 2-3 richest people,” Gandhi said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

