Wednesday, January 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Former Congress minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP, says Congress supporting factionalism in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab: Former Congress minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP, says Congress supporting factionalism in the state

BJP is constantly giving shocks to the Congress party in Punjab. About a dozen Congress leaders including Captain Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Jakhar had joined BJP. Now another big blow has been given in the form of Manpreet Badal quitting the Congress.

ANI
Manpreet Badal joins BJP
Manpreet Badal joins BJP, images via ANI
1

Hours after resigning from the Congress, Punjab leader Manpreet Singh Badal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goel and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday.

Manpreet Singh Badal earlier on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and alleged that the Punjab unit of the Congress supported “factionalism.” Nephew of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Manpreet started his political career in 1995 by winning the Gidderbaha bye-election.

In his almost three-decade-long political career, it is the fourth party Manpreet joins. He had differences with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Manpreet Badal while addressing the media said, “It’s a saying in Punjabi that ‘main aaya bjp office mein aapne mujhe hatho pe nahi aankho pe bitha lia’. I have been in politics for 30 years. A few days ago I met a tiger who was HM of India, he told me that Punjab has been attacked 400 times. His statement that ‘we will do everything for Punjab’ touched me and I am always concerned for Punjab and the future of Punjab.”

In a letter addressed to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Manpreet Badal wrote that a coterie of men in Delhi is running the affairs in Punjab and this has only increased factionalism.

Manpreet wrote that the way the Congress party has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, especially with regard to Punjab, has been disappointing.

BJP is constantly giving shocks to the Congress party in Punjab. About a dozen Congress leaders including Captain Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Jakhar had joined BJP. Now another big blow has been given in the form of Manpreet Badal quitting the Congress.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManpreet Singh Badal, Punjab BJP, Punjab congress
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,565FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com