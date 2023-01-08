On Sunday (January 8), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi drew bizarre analogies between his ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the Swayamvar of Draupadi from the Hindu epic ‘Mahabharata.’

In a video shared very proudly by the official Twitter handle of the Congress party, he was heard as saying, “When Arjuna was focusing on the eye of the fish, did he announce his future course of action to everyone?”

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks upon being asked about his plans, following the conclusion of his political foot pilgrimage. He had compared himself to Arjuna and erroneously claimed that the warrior did not know about the fruits of his actions (the task to hit the eye of a fish).

“The story of Arjuna (not announcing his plans in advance) has a profound meaning. It is also mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita. You focus on the work and do not think about the results. This is the thinking behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi further added, “After the Yatra ends, there will be another task in hand and then possibly another. You will get to know about my plans at that time.”

Instead of directly answering the question of a journalist, the Congress scion chose to invoke Hindu scriptures to draw parallels with his political foot pilgrimage. However, in doing so, Rahul Gandhi seems to have goofed up once again. It must be mentioned that Arjuna was aware of the outcome of hitting the fish in the eye, given that the competition of the task was crucial to marry Draupadi, the daughter of the King of Panchal.