Even as news emerges of Rakhi Sawant becoming Rakhi Sawant ‘Fatima’, beau Adil Khan says the couple never got married, to begin with

TV actor and BiggBoss fame Rakhi Sawant is again making headlines after she revealed her marriage with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The pictures of Rakhi and Adil’s Nikahnama are doing rounds on social media. Rakhi Sawant has also shared videos and photographs of their marriage. Due to the Nikahnama that has gone viral, there is now news emerging that Rakhi Sawant may have converted to Islam.

As per the Nikahnama, the two got married on May 29 last year and Rakhi Sawant changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima. As seen in a video, Rakhi is heard reciting the Kalma or Quranic verses. Rakhi, however, has not opened up yet if she had converted to Islam. Reportedly, Rakhi had earlier converted to Christianity.

In the picture of the Nikahnama tweeted by ‘tellytalkindia’, in the space where Rakhi Sawant has signed her name, it can be seen that she had signed as ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared a picture with her husband and confirmed that they both got married. She wrote, “Finally, I’m so happy I am revealing my marriage after seven months #rakhisawant.”

In another video, the two exchanged garlands and signed some document which appears to be a marriage registration form.

In a rather shocking development, Adil Khan Durrani has reportedly called the marriage ‘fake’. As per a TimesNow report, Rakhi Sawant is upset with her husband Durrani for denying their marriage. Rakhi Sawant said, “Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don’t know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister’s wedding. I trusted him and entered Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 house.”

Moreover, Rakhi claimed that during her stay in the BiggBoss Marathi show, a lot of things happened outside which were out of her control prompting her to share her wedding pictures on social media. She added that Adil loves her but is being pressured by his family.

“While I was in the Bigg Boss house, many things happened outside the house that was beyond my limit. Hence, I posted photos of our wedding on social media. I was scared. He loves me, but why is he denying my marriage? He must be under pressure from his family,” Rakhi said.

Rakhi also stated that her mother is a cancer patient and is hospitalized. She added that Adil has not been talking to her since the morning after she posted their wedding pictures on Instagram.

On changing her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’ for marriage, Rakhi said “I did halal instead of haraam. Many people do ‘haraam’ but I did ‘halal’. I am not wrong.”

While Rakhi has been sharing videos and pictures of her marriage, Adil Khan Durrani has not posted anything related to his marriage on his Instagram page.