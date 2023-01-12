Wishes started pouring in as Rakhi Sawant revealed her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. However, now Adil Khan Durrani has claimed that the couple never got married and called their Nikah ‘fake’. Rakhi Sawant has told the media that Adil has not been talking to her ever since she shared the pictures and photos of their low-key Nikah ceremony that was held in May last year.

While talking to Telly Talk India, Rakhi Sawant broke into tears as she said that she had trusted Adil Khan who asked her not to inform the media about their marriage for at least a year as it will be difficult for him to find a suitable groom for his sister as he is connected with the showbiz industry.

“I kept quiet for 7-8 months, and went to the BiggBoss Marathi show, however, after coming out of the BiggBoss house I saw something that was beyond my limit of tolerance. I was scared. I thought maybe such a case would not happen, as it has been happening these days. (Woh cases nahi hone chahiye jo aaj kal bahot saare ho rahe hain. Samaj rahe ho? Mujhe nahi pata Adil kyu deny kar raha hai,” Rakhi said.

She further added that she changed her name, accepted Islam, loved him, and did ‘halal’ instead of ‘haram’. “Many people do ‘haraam’ but I did ‘halal. Where am I wrong?” she said. It is notable that the Nikahnama shows that she added Fatima to her name, becoming Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

“My mother has been struggling for life in hospital, she has brain cancer, I am worried for her, I don’t know why is Adil denying our marriage, I have never had a moment of joy in my life even after marriage. I changed my name, I accepted Islam for you. (Adil) and have been doing everything according to you. I wanted to make our wedding viral but he asked me not to tell the media about it. I accepted his decision. The marriage certificate is there, Nikahnama is there, Maulana is conducting marriage rituals as seen in the video, then why is he denying the marriage,” Rakhi added.

Asking why Adil is now backing out from the marriage, Rakhi Sawant said, ‘arey bas karo julm mujh par bas karo’. She alleged that she had not had a moment of peace after the marriage. She also revealed that the couple is still living together as husband wife.

According to the Nikahnama, Rakhi married Adil on May 29, 2022, at her home in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The Nikah took place at 1:30 p.m., and the bride was given a meher (security deposit) of Rs 51,786. A Vakil (guardian) – Abdul Kadir Lokhandwala – and two witnesses, Kulsum Bi Naseeruddin Naik and Ahmed Riyaz Shaikh – were present at the Nikah.

Nikahnama of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani (Image via Instagram)

Apart from the Nikah, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani also had got their marriage registered.

Amidst all this, Rakhi posted a video on her Instagram in which she is seen with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, and wrote a caption, “I am happy with my marriage. I love my Adil as my husband.”

While Rakhi has been sharing videos, photos, and news about her wedding, Adil Khan Durrani has not posted anything about his wedding on his Instagram page.