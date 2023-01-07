Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail for the brutal murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has urged the court to direct the Delhi police to return his Debit and Credits cards lying in their custody. Poonawala’s lawyer filed an application before Delhi’s Saket court of Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shuklin in this regard.

Aftab’s lawyer MS Khan said that his client wants his cards back as he wants to buy warm clothes for the winter season and some other day-to-day items.

“The accused is suffering from harsh winter in Tihar Jail, and there are no adequate garments for the winter, so there are urgent necessities of funds to purchase the day-to-day items as well as warm clothes. The accused had some funds in his accounts and the debit cards/credit cards of the accused are lying with police officials,” said the application moved by Aaftab’s counsel, advocate MS Khan. He also claimed Aaftab’s family has severed ties with him and he has no source of income.

The court, meanwhile, extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala by 4 days and kept the application regarding the cards pending for the next day. Along with this, the court ordered the police that during the next hearing on January 10, he should be presented physically in court.

Shraddha murder case | Delhi’s Saket Court extends the judicial custody of accused Aftab Poonawala for 4 days. The court directs to produce him physically on January 10.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Z7eAFsr4Ul — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Notably, last month, Aftab Amin Poonawala moved a bail plea in Delhi’s Saket Court saying that keeping him in jail will hamper his career and future. Keeping Aftab in judicial custody now will only damage his career and future, the bail plea contended.

However, later Aftab through an email informed the court that the bail application was moved ‘erroneously’.

Earlier, Aftab’s judicial custody was extended for 14 days on December 9 after the DNA of the bones found in Mehrauli forest and Gurugram matched with the DNA sample of Shraddha Walkar’s father and brother. Police had recovered 13 bones from Mehrauli forest and sent those for forensic testing. This finding by the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL) established that 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar was murdered and her body parts were dumped around Mehrauli.

Shraddha Walkar’s murder sent shockwaves across the country

After the Delhi Police detained Poonawala on November 12, the shocking revelations surrounding Shraddha Walkar’s murder stunned the entire country. The 28-year-old admitted during questioning that he killed Shraddha Walkar, dissected her body, and dumped the pieces around the nation’s capital.

The corpse of Shraddha, who had been murdered, was cut into 35 pieces and kept in a 300-litre refrigerator at Poonawala’s home in Mehrauli, south Delhi, for over three weeks before being dumped around the city over a number of days.