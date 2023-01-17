Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog, Fudge passed away on Monday. His sister, Priyanka Singh, took to Twitter to share the sad news.

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

‘So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔” Singh tweeted with pictures of Fudge and the late actor.

Soon, many netizens and fans of the actor, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2020 expressed their condolences on passing of the pet dog.

R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all…but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever…

Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

Many shared images and videos of Fudge with Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed their sadness.

You were lived by divine soul on earth fudge . Hope you meet you friend in after life too. Hope you be together in next birth too but your friend need loyal ones be there in his next birth as besty in human form. Stay strong di @withoutthemind my only di pic.twitter.com/sftgGpOQ4V — Ishh (@Ishh90891527) January 16, 2023

It's really sad to know!

No Words



💔💔 Rip Fudge 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1pAOlT6pdN — 🦋 Dil Bechara 🇺🇸 🦋 (@AdnanMa47574375) January 16, 2023

It's really sad to know!

No Words



💔💔 Rip Fudge 🙏🙏 😔🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 pic.twitter.com/2RahClFBpI — Bobby Pandey Choudhary (@PandeyChoudhary) January 17, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While initial media reports suggested suicide, subsequently concerns were raised and many believe he was murdered.