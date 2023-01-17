Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While initial media reports suggested suicide, subsequently concerns were raised and many believe he was murdered.

Sushant Singh Rajput and his pet dog Fudge
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog, Fudge passed away on Monday. His sister, Priyanka Singh, took to Twitter to share the sad news.

‘So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔” Singh tweeted with pictures of Fudge and the late actor.

Soon, many netizens and fans of the actor, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2020 expressed their condolences on passing of the pet dog.

Many shared images and videos of Fudge with Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed their sadness.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While initial media reports suggested suicide, subsequently concerns were raised and many believe he was murdered.

